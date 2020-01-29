A couple of nifty ninth-graders and a varsity veteran helped the Twin Springs Titans earn their biggest boys basketball triumph in several years on Tuesday night, a 64-59 Cumberland District verdict over Eastside.
Freshmen Brad Owens (16 points) and Connor Lane (11 points) were the top scorers for the Titans. Senior Justin Reed – a University of Virginia’s College at Wise baseball signee – added 10 points in the triumph.
Jordan Gillenwater hit three clutch 3-pointers in scoring nine points for the Titans (10-6) as well.
Twin Springs led 27-23 at halftime and the team coached by first-year boss Tyler Webb kept up the intensity over the final two quarters as well.
Ethan Powers led three Eastside scorers in double figures with 23 points, while Eli McCoy (12 points) and Garrett Whited (11 points) also led the Spartans. Connor Blevins (flu) was out of the lineup for Eastside.
Eastside hosts J.I. Burton on Friday in a first-place league showdown.
Graham 67, Virginia High 58
Nick Owens and Chance Dawson scored 16 points apiece as Graham remained atop the Southwest District standings with a victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.
David Graves added 14 points for the G-Men, who led just 45-43 with 7:01 remaining, before relying on a late-game surge.
Jean Mulumba (13 points) and Gavin Austin (11 points) were the top scorers for VHS.
Wise Central 73, Lee High 45
Wise County Central’s dynamic duo of Isaiah McAmis (30 points) and Elijah Hayes (29 points) led the way once again as the Warriors earned a Mountain 7 District win over Lee High.
Central took total control by closing the first half on a 20-5 run. Jacob Whitaker led Lee with 14 points.
It was a foul-fest as the teams combined to shoot 75 free throws. Central was 38-for-45 and Lee was 20-for-30 from the charity stripe.
Honaker 64, Council 44
Grayson Honaker poured in 24 points and Trajon Boyd added 15 to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District win over the Cobras.
Kaden Stepp paced Council with 17 points.
Lebanon 62, Tazewell 37
Preston Steele scored 24 points as Lebanon trumped Tazewell for a Southwest District victory.
Sage Potts (20 points) and Jacob Jackson (12 points) also scored in double digits for the Pioneers. A 22-6 run to start the second half sealed the deal for Lebanon.
Tazewell was led by Tyler Puckett’s 11 points.
J.I. Burton 70, Rye Cove 41
Trevor Culbertson’s 24 points led the way as the J.I. Burton Raiders rocked Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory and set the state for Friday’s first-place showdown at Eastside.
Jonah Cochrane’s 15 points were also key for the Raiders, who were up 39-18 at the half.
Zack Baker led Rye Cove with a dozen points.
Hurley 41, Twin Valley 40
Jonathan Hurley’s 17 points led the way as Hurley edged Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win.
After a marquee win over Honaker on Friday, Hurley got another quality BDD victory.
The Rebels led 23-13 at halftime and then held on the rest of the way.
Trevor McGlothlin’s 14 points led Twin Valley.
George Wythe 58, Galax 41
Dayson McMillian scored 17 points as the George Wythe Maroons grabbed a Mountain Empire District road win over the Galax Maroon Tide.
Peyton Coe added 11 points for GW (12-5, 3-3), which had nine different players reach the scoring column.
Galax (2-11, 0-7) did not have a player score in double digits.
Castlewood 70, Thomas Walker 59
Zach Owens led a balanced offense with 15 points as the Blue Devils took a Cumberland District win over the Pioneers.
Owens also had 10 assists as Dylan Mullins, Jacob Vance and Dalton Fields each had 13 points.
Vance and Fields each had 10 rebounds.
Caleb Yeary led Thomas Walker with 27 points.
Gate City 79, John Battle 44
The twosome of Bradley Dean (28 points) and Andrew Hensley (20 points) set the pace as Gate City dominated the second half to beat John Battle.
Leading just 32-26 at halftime, the Blue Devils took it to the Trojans over the final two quarters.
GIRLS
Lebanon 62, Tazewell 35
Averie Price led the way with 19 points as the Pioneers took a Southwest District win over the Bulldogs.
Price also had six rebounds and six steals for Lebanon (12-3, 7-0) while Lauren Boothe added 12 points with six rebounds and Kara Long had 10 points with eight rebounds.
Virginia High 57, Graham 17
Maria Wilson finished with 21 points, three rebounds and three steals as Virginia High crushed Southwest District rival Graham.
Dianna Spence’s 12 points, Ale Sydnor’s 10-point, five-assist stat line and Madison Campbell’s 12 rebounds were also among the highlights for the Bearcats.
VHS led 20-0 after the first quarter and Graham shot just 6-for-44 from the field.
Eastside 84, Twin Springs 39
Chloe Powers with 20 points and Anna Whited with 19 led a potent offensive attack as the Spartans took a Cumberland District win over the Titans.
Kaylee Yates had 12 points with 10 rebounds while Izzy Stevens had seven assists for Eastside (13-3, 6-0).
Emaleigh Powers led Twin Springs with 19 points.
Wise Central 59, Lee High 36
Hannah Carter has found her groove.
The Wise County Central senior continued her stellar season by scoring a career-high 24 points and pulling down 15 rebounds as the Warriors earned a Mountain 7 District win.
Carter had 10 points in the third quarter as Central (9-9, 4-4) took control of the contest.
Drew Cox (14 points) and Madison Jessee (11 points) scored in double digits for Lee.
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 12
Lakin Burke (12 points) and Shelbie Fannon (10 points) were the top scorers for Thomas Walker as the Pioneers pounded Castlewood.
Nine different players scored for the Pioneers, who improved to 14-2.
Gate City 57, John Battle 23
Sarah Thompson paced the Blue Devils with 20 points in a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.
Anna McKee led John Battle with nine points.
Twin Valley 50, Hurley 37
Kamryn Vance and Haylee Moore scored 15 points apiece as the Twin Valley Panthers pulled away over the game’s final 16 minutes take a Black Diamond District win over Hurley.
The game was tied at 22 at halftime, but Twin Valley opened the second half on an 18-3 run to seize control. Makayla Keen contributed 10 points to the win.
Krista Endicott scored 22 of Hurley’s 37 points.
Sullivan Central 57, Johnson County 45
Abbey Crawford’s 22 points and 10 rebounds helped Sullivan Central improve to 22-2 with a road win at Johnson County.
Macy McClellan added 15 points for the Cougars, who were playing without Peyton Sams (flu).
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 33
Abby Phipps scored 17 points and hauled down five rebounds as J.I. Burton prevailed in a low-scoring Cumberland District clash.
Kaylee “K.J.” Jenkins added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Raiders.
Ashlyn Berry scored 13 of Rye Cove’s 33 points.
Galax 55, George Wythe 46
Kyraha Parnell scored 25 points as Galax stunned George Wythe and forged a tie atop the Mountain Empire District standings.
Galax (9-5, 5-1) used a fast start to achieve the win, racing out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter as GW (13-4, 5-1) never recovered.
George Wythe received 11 points apiece from Drea Betts and Hailey Patel.
Honaker 90, Council 26
LeeAnna McNulty went for 28 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as the Honaker Tigers cruised past Council for a Black Diamond District road win.
Halle Hilton (22 points), Kyla Boyd (17 points) and Kylie Vance (10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) also got in on the act for high-scoring Honaker. The Tigers had 55 points in the first half.
Abby Stevens scored 11 points for Council.
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS
Grundy 77, Tazewell 51
Jessi Looney scored 20 points, Emma Deel added 18 and Michaela Belcher tallied 15 in leading the Golden Wave to a win over the Bulldogs.
Emma Deel also had 15 rebounds while Looney pulled down 10.
Lexi Herald led Tazewell with 16 points.
BOYS
Grundy 71, Tazewell 41
Cade Looney (24 points, seven rebounds, six blocks) and Cory Keene (24 points, nine rebounds, four assists) led the way in Grundy’s triumph over Tazewell.
West Oaks 86, Oak Hill 81
West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Florida) became the first team since 1998 to defeat Oak Hill Academy on its home floor.
Oak Hill, which had won games in Bristol on Friday and Saturday, was led by the 37 points of Cam Thomas.
