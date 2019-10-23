Autumn arrived in Tazewell, and it wasn’t a good thing for the Bulldogs.
Autumn Miller dished out 14 assists and Autumn Stevens had seven kills, leading Honaker to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 non-district win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.
Emma Barton added 19 digs and Abigail Lester tallied 10 kills for the Tigers.
Tazewell was paced by Alexa Boardwine with 16 digs, six kills, six blocks and four aces. Payton Harvey added 29 digs, four kills and two digs and Anna Smith contributed eight digs and six kills.
Richlands 3, Bluefield (W.Va.) 0
Mackenzie Osborne contributed 10 kills and two aces and Carson Richardson added 11 assists, six kills and five acces for the Blue Tornado in a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 win over the Beavers.
Katlynn Baldwin (10 kills, two digs), Kristen Hedrick (six kills, three aces) and Lauren Earls (seven assists, six digs, three kills) also contributed for the Blues.
Third-seeded Richlands (12-6) will host Tazewell in the opening round of the Southwest District tournament on Monday. No. 4 seed Marion will host Graham on the same night.
Lebanon and Virginia High will meet in an SWD playoff game tonight at Marion.
Brentwood 3, Dobyns-Bennett 2
Houston 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1
Dobyns-Bennett’s chances of a state title disappeared on Wednesday as the Indians lost two games in the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament.
Defending state champion Brentwood pinned a 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11 loss on the Indians, while Houston eliminated Dobyns-Bennett 19-25, 25-16, 25-10, 27-25 in the following match.
Sullivan South (Class AA) and South Greene (Class A) were also eliminated from state title contention on Wednesday, while Daniel Boone (Class AAA) saw its season end in the tourney on Tuesday.
