The old tourism slogan used to say, “It’s Better in the Bahamas.”
The trip there this week for Tennessee High’s boys basketball team couldn’t have gone much better.
Senior guard Cole McBrayer scored 22 points on his way to tournament MVP honors as Tennessee High topped Sunland 59-55 on Saturday in the title game of the 21st annual Tabernacle Thanksgiving Classic.
Brayden Henard’s 11 points and Nolan Wishon’s 10 points were also key in the finals as the Vikings completed a perfect run through the tournament.
Mchale Bright (16 points), McBrayer (13 points), Nolan Wishon (10 points) and Blake Fauver (10 points) led the way in a 52-40 semifinal win over St. Georges.
Fauver and Henard joined McBrayer on the all-tourney team, while THS boss Roby Witcher earned an award for the event’s top coach.
Science Hill 67, Sullivan East 47
Tournament MVP Jake Matherne tossed in 16 points as Science Hill claimed the Food City Thanksgiving Classic tournament title with an emphatic win over the homestanding Sullivan East Patriots.
Science Hill led 23-11 after one quarter and 46-19 at halftime en route to the win. Keynan Cutlip added 13 points for the Hilltoppers.
East was led by Dylan Bartley’s 13 points, while Clayton Ivester added 11 points in the loss.
Matherne, Bartley, Cutlip, Griffin Ballard (Science Hill), Rocky Croy (Hampton), Sully Fox (South Greene), Jolton Harrison (Sullivan Central), Matt Hughes (Hampton), Levi Myers (South Greene), James Reece (KACHEA), Will Sexton (Unaka) and Brock Thompson (Unicoi County) comprised the all-tournament team.
GIRLS
Morristown West 58, Sullivan East 33
Hannah Seals scored 19 points and a third-quarter surge sealed the deal for Morristown West as the Trojans topped Sullivan East on the final day of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Bluff City.
East (4-3) was outscored 12-0 in the third quarter and that proved to be the undoing for the Patriots. Haley Grubb’s 12 points led the way for East.
Sullivan Central went undefeated to win the tournament title at the event.
Elizabethton 62, Tennessee High 40
Kaitlyn Bailey scored 17 points as the Elizabethton Cyclones topped Tennessee High in the semifinals of the Tabernacle Thanksgiving Classic in the Bahamas.
THS (3-3) was led by the 11-point performance of Kenzie Nickels, while Riley Fritts and Madison Blair scored 10 points apiece.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
Tennessee High 35, St. Georges 16
Freshman Madison Blair had 10 points as Tennessee High won its final pool play game at a tournament in the Bahamas.
