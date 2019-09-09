Kloey Tester had 15 kills and 12 digs to help lead the Tennessee High Vikings to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 win over the Virginia High Bearcats in a benefit contest.
Also leading THS were Kenzie Nickels (10 kills), Madison Curtin (18 assists) and Riley McCracken (15 assists).
Leading the Bearcats were Hannah Knight (27 assists, 23 digs), Camden Jones (eight digs, 11 kills) and Camille McKenzie (six kills).
Holston 3, Honaker 0
Abbey Conde collected 33 assists as the Cavaliers earned a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 sweep.
Rylan Harrison added eight kills for Holston.
Honaker was led by Hannah Hess (six kills) and Autumn Miller with eight assists.
