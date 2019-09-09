ths

Kloey Tester had 15 kills and 12 digs to help lead the Tennessee High Vikings to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 win over the Virginia High Bearcats in a benefit contest.

Also leading THS were Kenzie Nickels (10 kills), Madison Curtin (18 assists) and Riley McCracken (15 assists).

Leading the Bearcats were Hannah Knight (27 assists, 23 digs), Camden Jones (eight digs, 11 kills) and Camille McKenzie (six kills).

Holston 3, Honaker 0

Abbey Conde collected 33 assists as the Cavaliers earned a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 sweep.

Rylan Harrison added eight kills for Holston.

Honaker was led by Hannah Hess (six kills) and Autumn Miller with eight assists.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments