Kloey Tester had 22 kills, while Jamayia Honaker (14 kills) and Macy Hurley (19 digs) also had top-notch performance as Tennessee High took a 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 volleyball victory over Abingdon on Thursday.
Morgan Blevins had a team-high eight kills for AHS.
Eastside 3, Wise County Central 1
Anna Whited’s 16 kills, 13 digs and five aces led the way as the Eastside Spartans improved to 3-0 with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17 win over Wise County Central. Olivia Basham had 11 kills for Central.
Princeton (W.Va.) 3, Tazewell 1
Madison Wimmer (12 digs) and Madison Hoops (seven kills) were the leaders for Tazewell in a loss to Princeton. Princeton won 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15.
Patrick Henry 3, Grundy 0
Avery Maiden’s 10-assist, six-kill, five-ace, three-dig performance led Patrick Henry past Grundy, 25-16, 25-10, 25-23. Skylar Stiltner had 13 digs for Grundy.
Northwood 3, Twin Valley 1
Chloe Bordwine (12 kills, 13 digs, eight aces) and Karleigh Stephenson (17 assists) led Northwood over Twin Valley, 25-21, 25-11 26-28, 25-21.
Rural Retreat 3, Fort Chiswell 1
Abby Musser (20 kills), Lindsey Stone (20 assists) and Sara Peeples (11 digs) led the Indians to a 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 win over Fort Chiswell.
Chilhowie 3, Marion 2
Mari-Beth Boardwine and Madison Prater both had nine kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10 win over the Scarlet Hurricanes. Audrey Moss (12 kills) led Marion.
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0
Ashton Adkins dished out 26 assists and Avery Johnson (eight kills) and Riley Nelson (six kills) benefited as Sullivan East took a 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 win over Johnson County.
Lebanon 3, John Battle 1
The trio of Averie Price (20 kills, six aces), Kara Long (23 digs, 11 kills) and Jaylee Stanley (40 assists) led Lebanon to a 25-14, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26 victory over John Battle. Emma Harmon had a team-high 13 kills for Battle.
Late Wednesday
Virginia High 3, John Battle 0
Camden Jones collected 13 kills, Hannah Knight supplied 22 assists and Caitlin Hampton added seven kills as the Bearcats earned the 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 win.
