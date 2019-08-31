ts

Tennessee High captured the Silver Division championship in the Choo Choo Classic on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Vikings (10-4) took a 23-25, 25-22 15-11 win over St. Benedict in the title match as Kloey Tester had 14 kills, seven digs and three aces. Kenzie Nickels had nine kills and added seven blocks.

Macy Hurley had 16 digs and Evie Cozart 13. Riley McCracken handed out 17 assists with nine digs and five kills. Jamayia Honaker had six kills.

