Tennessee High captured the Silver Division championship in the Choo Choo Classic on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Vikings (10-4) took a 23-25, 25-22 15-11 win over St. Benedict in the title match as Kloey Tester had 14 kills, seven digs and three aces. Kenzie Nickels had nine kills and added seven blocks.
Macy Hurley had 16 digs and Evie Cozart 13. Riley McCracken handed out 17 assists with nine digs and five kills. Jamayia Honaker had six kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.