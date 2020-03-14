ts

The quartet of Brayden Blevins, Mason Johns, Zach Anderson and C.J. Henley combined to pitch a three-hit shutout as the Tennessee High Vikings took a 3-0 baseball victory over White County on Saturday at a tournament in Maryville.

Blevins started and threw two scoreless innings, while also going 1-for-3 with a double. Johns followed with two scoreless innings that featured four strikeouts and no walks, while Anderson and Henley polished things off.

Austin Mann added a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth inning for THS, now 2-2.

