The trio of Lakin Burke, Shelbie Fannon and Abby Bullins starred on Saturday as the girls basketball team at Thomas Walker High School took a 53-43 win over Harlan Independent of Kentucky and improved to 13-2.

Burke (20 points), Fannon (12 points) and Bullins (11 points) scored in double digits as Thomas Walker raced out to a 35-22 halftime lead.

Ella Karst led Harlan Independent (9-11) with 15 points. The Dragons have lost to Thomas Walker twice this season.

BOYS

Graham 71, Pulaski County 60

David Graves scored 19 points as the homestanding Graham G-Men posted a win over Pulaski County.

Graham avenged an earlier loss to the Cougars.

LATE FRIDAY

GIRLS

Twin Springs 57, Castlewood 9

Emaleigh Powers and Alyssa McCracken each scored 12 points as the Twin Springs Titans cruised past Castlewood for a Cumberland District triumph.

Erin Larkin scored all 11 of her points in the first two quarters for Twin Springs, which built a 32-5 halftime lead.

Adi Hall led Castlewood with six points.

