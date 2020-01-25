The trio of Lakin Burke, Shelbie Fannon and Abby Bullins starred on Saturday as the girls basketball team at Thomas Walker High School took a 53-43 win over Harlan Independent of Kentucky and improved to 13-2.
Burke (20 points), Fannon (12 points) and Bullins (11 points) scored in double digits as Thomas Walker raced out to a 35-22 halftime lead.
Ella Karst led Harlan Independent (9-11) with 15 points. The Dragons have lost to Thomas Walker twice this season.
BOYS
Graham 71, Pulaski County 60
David Graves scored 19 points as the homestanding Graham G-Men posted a win over Pulaski County.
Graham avenged an earlier loss to the Cougars.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
Twin Springs 57, Castlewood 9
Emaleigh Powers and Alyssa McCracken each scored 12 points as the Twin Springs Titans cruised past Castlewood for a Cumberland District triumph.
Erin Larkin scored all 11 of her points in the first two quarters for Twin Springs, which built a 32-5 halftime lead.
Adi Hall led Castlewood with six points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.