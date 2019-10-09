Claire Helms scored two goals and Emma Arnold, Mya Howren and Laura Lavinder added one apiece to lead Tennessee High to a 5-4 girls soccer win at Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night to clinch second place in the Mountain Lakes Conference.
Sophie Arnold had two assists, while senior sister Emma Arnold had one for the Vikings.
Tennessee High (10-4-1) will play Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Science Hill in Johnson City, with the winner earning a spot in the championship game and a regional berth.
VOLLEYBALL
Wise Central 3, Lee High 0
Gabby Hall had 12 kills and Olivia Sanders added 10 to lead the Wise County Warriors past the Generals 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 in Mountain 7 action.
Hannah McAmis added 19 digs, while Caitlin Glover dished out 25 assists and Bayleigh Allison contributed 11 service points.
George Wythe 3, Bland County 0
Nina Dillow had 13 service points, six kills, six digs and three blocks and Marisa Turpin added nine kills and eight service points to lead the Maroons to a 25-9, 25-22, 25-12 Mountain Empire District rout of the Bears.
Autumn Guthrie contributed 11 service points and Karrah James added 10 points, nine assists and tied Dillow with four aces apiece. Alexis Vaught (12 assists, five digs), Meleah Kirtner (four kills) and Lauren Puckett (seven kills) also helped out the Maroons.
Northwood 3, Chilhowie 0
Karleigh Stephenson had 21 service points, 13 assists and two aces and Haleigh Snodgrass tailed seven kills in Northwood’s 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 Hogoheegee District win against the Warriors.
Lexie Crusenberry and Chloe Bordwine each had 11 service points and seven kills for the Panthers (9-3, 2-1).
Richlands 3, Tazewell 0
Lauren Earls contributed eight aces, eight assists, seven kills and six digs and Carson Richardson tallied 17 assists and nine digs to lead the Blue Tornado to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 Southwest District win over the Bulldogs.
Kristen Hedrick added eight kills and three aces and Mckenzie Osborne totaled seven kills and five aces for the Blues.
Tazewell was paced by Alexa Boardwine (20 digs, three kills), Jensen Meade (16 digs), Hayley Myers (16 digs, two service points) and Payton Harvey (10 digs).
Council 3, Hurley 0
Alli Austin led the Cobras with 10 service points and five kills in a 25-4, 25-13, 25-10 Black Diamond District decision against the Rebels.
Council also received 18 service points and nine assists from Lakota Helton and 13 points from Lyrissa Duty.
Marion 3, Graham 0
Kaylee Holbrook had 21 service points, six aces and five kills in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 25-23, 25-9, 25-7 Southwest District victory over the G-Girls.
Audrey Moss (10 kills), Calie Blacksburn (17 assists, 11 service points), Amber Kimberlin (seven kills) and Anna Hagy (seven service points, six digs, three kills) also contributed for Marion.
Patrick Henry 3, Holston 1
Ella Maiden dominated at the net with 19 kills and 11 blocks and Avery Maiden added 12 digs, eight assists, five kills and three blocks in the Rebels’ 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 Hogoheegee District victory over the Cavaliers.
Abagail Belcher tallied 12 kills and two blocks and Logan Newberry dished out 24 assists and 16 digs as PH remained in first place in the Hogoheegee. Other Rebels to contribute included Hannah Holmes (16 digs), Sandy Wright (15 digs, three aces) and Zoe Miller (10 digs).
Abbey Conde’s 29 assists, Madelyn Statzer’s 13 digs, Maggie Orfield’s six digs and the 25-dig, 14-kill performance of Liyah French led the way for Holston.
Ridgeview 3, Grundy 1
Ridgeview recorded a 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-13 non-district win over Grundy.
Kennedi Plymal (13 kills, seven aces), Skylar Stiltner (31 digs) and Emma Deel (five blocks) were the stat leaders for Grundy, while Alexa Fiser and Maddi Yates combined for 23 assists in the setback.
Gate City 3, John Battle 1
Gate City got the best of John Battle 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 for a Mountain 7 District victory.
