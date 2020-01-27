Hailey Sutherland had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as Ridgeview rolled past Richlands for a 70-35 non-district girls basketball win and achieved a milestone moment.
It was the 100th victory in program history as Ridgeview was formed in the fall of 2015 after school consolidation came to Dickenson County.
Brooklyn Frazier added 13 points, nine rebounds, fivev assists, five steals and four blocks in a tremendous all-around effort for Ridgeview (13-4), while Cassidy Thomas added a dozen points and six rebounds.
Richlands did not have a scorer reach double digits.
BOYS
River View (W.Va.) 65, Richlands 56
Luke Wess (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Cade Simmons (15 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles for Richlands on Monday, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Tornado were bested by the River View Raiders.
Cade Berry added 11 points for Richlands (8-8), which fell behind by six points after one quarter.
David Adkins led River View (10-3) with 20 points, while Boo Roberts finished with 16 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.