Hailey Sutherland had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as Ridgeview rolled past Richlands for a 70-35 non-district girls basketball win and achieved a milestone moment.

It was the 100th victory in program history as Ridgeview was formed in the fall of 2015 after school consolidation came to Dickenson County.

Brooklyn Frazier added 13 points, nine rebounds, fivev assists, five steals and four blocks in a tremendous all-around effort for Ridgeview (13-4), while Cassidy Thomas added a dozen points and six rebounds.

Richlands did not have a scorer reach double digits.

BOYS

River View (W.Va.) 65, Richlands 56

Luke Wess (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Cade Simmons (15 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles for Richlands on Monday, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Tornado were bested by the River View Raiders.

Cade Berry added 11 points for Richlands (8-8), which fell behind by six points after one quarter.

David Adkins led River View (10-3) with 20 points, while Boo Roberts finished with 16 points.

