The 2020 season for Sullivan East High School’s girls basketball team came to an end on Friday night with a 59-51 loss at Grainger in the first round of the TSSAA Region 1-AA tournament.
East (20-13) ended the season on a four-game losing streak.
Grainger (30-2) will host Sullivan Central on Monday night in the regional semifinals.
BOYS
Parry McCluer 54, George Wythe 41
Spencer Hamilton’s 17-point, 12-rebound, three-block performance was the difference for Parry McCluer as the Blues bested George Wythe in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C tournament.
Parry McCluer (20-5) set the tone from the start in building a seven-point halftime lead. Will Dunalp (13 points, 10 rebounds) also played well for the Blues, who are coached by former Virginia High and Altavista boss Mike Cartolaro.
GW (17-9) received 12 points from Avery Mabe, who was playing in his final high school hoops game. Peyton Coe added 10 points for the Maroons.
