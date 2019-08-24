After dominating the first half, the Sullivan East Patriots couldn’t do the same over the final two quarters in dropping a 14-13 season-opening football game at Johnson County on Friday night.
East built a 13-0 halftime lead as Clayton Ivester reached the end zone in the first quarter and Mason Hayworth ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
However, Johnson County stormed back to take the lead with a touchdown pass and touchdown run in the third quarter, capping both by making extra point kicks.
Dylan White led East with 56 rushing yards on eight carries.
The Patriots held a 265-241 edge in total yardage and forced three turnovers, but it wasn’t enough.
Honaker 52, Eastside 35
Levi Miller threw three touchdown passes, Trevor Dye rushed for 158 yards and Chandler Hubbard scored three TDs as the Honaker Tigers topped Grayson Whited-led Eastside in a high-scoring VHSL Benefit Game.
Honaker trailed 35-33 after three quarters, but received two fourth-quarter touchdown runs from Jax Horn and a TD from Hubbard to seal the win. The Tigers finished with 474 yards of total offense.
Whited, a senior, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, ran a punt back to the house and also hauled in a TD pass for the Spartans. Bryson Shepphard had 88 rushing yards to lead Eastside.
John Battle 20, Fort Chiswell 6
Seth Scarbrough and Chase Martin scored touchdowns as John Battle flattened Fort Chiswell in a VHSL Benefit Game.
The Trojans finished with three safeties as the defense dominated the contest.
Rural Retreat 21, Castlewood 20
Lucas Brewer’s touchdown run and his ensuing extra point kick with nine minutes remaining helped Rural Retreat eke out a win over Castlewood in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Brewer accounted for all 21 of Rural Retreat’s points, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Sage and ripping off scoring jaunts of 10 and 21 yards.
Sage led Rural Retreat with 96 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Gatlin Hight added 82 yards on the ground.
Castlewood erased an early 14-0 lead to take a 20-14 advantage behind the playmaking skills of Collen Dudley. He threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Vance and also rushed for two scores. Candler Dudley (12 carries, 81 yards) and Collen Dudley (16 carries, 51 yards) led the Blue Devils.
Castlewood held a 276-240 edge in total yards.
Rye Cove 22, Twin Springs 8
Mason Hardin, Matthew Hardin and Tyler Darnell scored touchdown as Rye Cove topped Twin Springs in the annual jamboree between the Scott County rivals.
The contest ended prematurely due to lightning.
Trinity Academy 42, Andrews (N.C.) 36
The Northeast Tennessee-based Trinity Academy Knights topped the Andrews Wildcats.
Wise County Central 27, Marion 7
Ethan Mullins threw three touchdown passes to Ben Brickey as Wise County Central won a VHSL Benefit Game over Marion.
Matt Peters also had a touchdown run for Central, which amassed 338 yards of total offense. Marion’s lone score came on Tanner Tate’s touchdown pass to Devin Hamm in the third quarter.
LATE THURSDAY
Powell 19, Greeneville 17
Greeneville’s 30-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday in a loss at Powell.
Ty Youngblood had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Greene Devils lost for the first time since Nov. 11, 2016. The game started late due to a lengthy lightning delay.
Eli Owens had two rushing TDs for Powell.
PREP SCORES
TSSAA
Regular Season
Elizabethton 28, Science Hill 20
Daniel Boone 30, Sullivan South 6
Morristown West 23, Morristown East 19
Cherokee 14, Unicoi County 6
VHSL
Benefit Games
Union 40, Virginia High 0
Wise County Central 27, Marion 7
Scrimmage
George Wythe 27, J.I. Burton 19
Lebanon Jamboree
Lebanon 13, Twin Valley 0
Gate City 21, Twin Valley 8
Gate City 6, Hurley 0
Lebanon 20, Northwood 7
Hurley 22, Thomas Walker 12
Thomas Walker 21, Northwood 19