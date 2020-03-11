Ethan Bombailey needed just 74 pitches to hurl a complete game to lead Sullivan Central to a 5-3 Three Rivers Conference baseball win over Johnson County on Wednesday evening.
Bombailey struck out 10 for the Cougars, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
Isaac Hood, Trey Sells and Zach Winstead had multiple hits for the Cougars, who will host Chuckey-Doak on Friday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 15, Johnson County 3
Lexi McDuffie threw a five-inning no-hitter in leading Sullivan East to a non-conference rout of Hampton.
McDuffie struck out six and also had a double at the plate for the Patriots.
Emily Perry, Keelye Fields, Emma Timbs and Kinzie Brown all had doubles for Sullivan East. Alie White contributed a triple and joined Perry and Jillian Shackeford with two runs apiece. Perry, Timbs, Brown and Abby Lacey drove in two runs apiece.
Sara Orr, Shae Maslin and Destini Milhorn each scored runs for Hampton.
Sullivan East (2-0) will host the Longhorns today.
LATE TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Unicoi County 3, Sullivan East 1
Perry Casaday had four hits, including a home run in Sullivan East’s 3-1 loss to Unicoi County on Tuesday night.
Seth Chafin and Justice Dillard had a hit apiece for the Patriots. Alex Hawk took the loss, surrendering seven hits and striking out eight in five innings on the mound.
Gavyn Sawyer had two hits, including a home run for the Blue Devils. Peyton Whitson scattered five hits and one run, striking out 12 and walking three to pick up the win for Unicoi County.
