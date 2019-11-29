TSSAA Logo
Bryson Rollins threw three touchdown passes to Parker Hughes as the Elizabethton Cyclones earned a 34-12 win over Nolensville on Friday night and clinched a spot in the TSSAA Class 4A state football finals.

Rollins also rushed for a score for head coach Shawn Witten’s club, which meets Springfield (10-3) in the state title game on Dec. 7 at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.

Elizabethton (13-0) clung to a 14-12 halftime lead on Friday, but closed the game with 20 unanswered points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sullivan East 81, Providence Academy 35

Dylan Bartley had another strong performance – going for 21 points – as the Sullivan East Patriots pounded Providence Academy in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic.

Clayton Ivester’s 16 points and Mason Montgomery’s 15 points were also among the highlights for the Patriots, who limited Providence to 12 second-half points.

Tennessee High 56, Jack Hayward 50

Blake Fauver was fantastic as Tennessee High remained unbeaten in the Bahamas.

Fauver scored 23 points as THS held on for a win and completed a perfect run through pool play. The Vikings play St. George’s at 1 p.m. today in the tournament semifinals.

Cole McBrayer added a dozen points for Tennessee High. A 23-5 run to close out the first half put the Vikings in command and they survived down the stretch.

