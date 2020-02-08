Gabe Brown pumped in 25 points as Ridgeview rolled to a 67-51 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over the Reed Samuel-led John Battle Trojans on Friday night in Bristol.
Nine different players scored for the Wolfpack (11-9, 3-7), who led 18-3 after one quarter and finished with 10 3-pointers. Chantz Robinette, Timmy Hess and Brody Counts scored eight points apiece for head coach Evan McCowan’s club.
Samuel had a sensation performance for Battle in the loss, knocking down six 3-pointers and accounting for 35 of the Trojans’ 51 points.
Tennessee High 83, Sullivan Central 72
Blake Fauver and Aidan Carter had career nights as Tennessee High stopped Sullivan Central for a non-conference win at Viking Hall.
Fauver poured in a career-high 30 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Carter established a career high as well with a 17-point performance.
Cole McBrayer added 21 points for the Vikings
The quartet of Jacob Fields (15 points), Bryson Crabtree (14 points), Joltin Harrison (10 points) and Ty Barb (10 points) shined for Central.
GIRLS
Sullivan Central 71, Tennessee High 34
Macy McClellan scored 17 points as Sullivan Central improved to 24-2 with a non-conference road win over the Tennessee High Vikings.
Abbey Crawford (16 points) and Peyton Sams (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Cougars, who hit nine 3-pointers and held THS to only 10 second-half points.
Madison Blair led Tennessee High in scoring with nine points.
Ridgeview 48, John Battle 40
Brooklyn Frazier led the way with 14 points as the Wolfpack took a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.
Bethany Smith led John Battle with 15 points.
