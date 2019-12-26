r

Luke Wess led a balanced attack with 14 points as the Richlands Blue Tornado rolled to an 80-44 win over Rye Cove in the first round of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament in Wise, Virginia.

Ethan Shreve added 11 points for the Blues, who had 11 different players reach the scoring column.

Mason Hardin and Ethan Shreve led Rye Cove with 14 points apiece.

In other first-round games, Grundy’s Cade Looney had 11 blocks in the Golden Wave’s 53-52 loss to Lee High, Ridgeview pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 72-62 win over Northwood and J.I. Burton posted a 71-58 victory over Chilhowie.

Tri-Cities Christian 75, Happy Valley 47

Adam Pigeon navigated his way to 27 points and 10 rebounds in Tri-Cities Christian’s opening-round win over Happy Valley in the Action Athletics Christmas Tournament in Kingsport.

Drew Correll’s 17-point, eight-rebound, six-steal masterpiece also helped the Eagles advance to Friday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal contest against the John Battle Trojans.

