Cade Simmons scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Gage Holmes had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Richlands Blue Tornado to a 75-68 non-district boys basketball win over the Grundy Golden Wave on Saturday.
Simmons also had five assists while Holmes had five blocks.
Luke Wess had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Richlands (11-7), Bryson Richardson scored 13 and Sage Webb had 10 points and seven assists.
Cade Looney led Grundy (14-2) with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks while Logan Cole had 16 points and Jacob McCoy tallied 15.
Graham 76, Spotswood 61
Behind 23 points from David Graves, Graham stopped Spotswood on Saturday in the Adam Ward Classic in Salem, Virginia.
Nick Owens (19 points), Chance Dawson (12 points) and Joey Dales (10 points) also played well for the G-Men, who had beat Tazewell the night before.
Bland County 58, Northwood 56
Trey Harden’s layup at the buzzer gave Bland County a non-district win over the visiting Northwood Panthers.
Eli Carter had a game-high 23 points for Northwood (10-7), which led 36-31 at halftime. Luke Carter contributed 16 points for the Panthers.
Drew Hoge’s 14 points led the balanced Bland attack.
Science Hill 64, Gate City 52
Despite 30 points from Bradley Dean, Gate City lost to Science Hill for the second time this season.
GIRLS
Grundy 76, Richlands 53
Maggie Deel and Mashayla Belcher each had 25 points and Emma Deel hauled down 18 rebounds as the Grundy Golden Wave improved to 13-2.
Jessi Looney added 15 points and Kennedi Plymal contributed a dozen rebounds for Grundy, which was in total control over the final two quarters.
A night after scoring an upset win over Southwest District leader Lebanon in overtime, Richlands received nine points from Denissa Ball.
Thomas Walker 58, Lynn Camp (Ky.) 22
Lakin Burke tossed in 16 points as Thomas Walker improved to 16-2.
Nine different players scored for the Pioneers, who led 22-3 after one quarter.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
Grundy 70, Hurley 26
Maggie Deel (16 points), Kennedi Plymal (14 points), Jessi Looney (13 points) and Mashayla Belcher (11 points) led the way in Grundy’s Black Diamond District win.
Krista Endicott led Hurley with 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.