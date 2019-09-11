Carson Richardson stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 16 assists, nine digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces as Richlands remained unbeaten with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 non-district volleyball victory over Grundy.
Richlands (4-0) also received nine kills and five aces from Kristen Hedrick, 18 digs from Katlynn Baldwin and six kills from Ginger Short.
The quartet of Jessi Looney (12 digs, 11 kills), Emma Deel (eight kills, seven blocks), Skylar Stiltner (20 digs) and Alex Fiser (11 assists) led the way for Grundy.
Wise Central 3, John Battle 2
Hannah McAmis set a single-match school record with 49 digs and propelled the Wise County Central Warriors to a wild 21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-10 win over John Battle.
Charlee Long’s 20 kills, Isabella Sturgill’s 15 digs, Bayleigh Allison’s 13 kills and Caitlin Glover’s 36 assists helped Central rally from a 2-0 deficit.
Bethany Smith (32 digs) and Kelsey Blaylock (seven kills) were tops for Battle.
Sullivan Central 3, Sullivan East 0
Taylor Wilson racked up 16 kills and four aces as Sullivan Central subdued rival Sullivan East 25-23, 25-22, 25-21.
Laiken Hoback doled out 31 assists in the victory.
Lebanon 3, Castlewood 0
Maggie Lampkin was on point from the service line as she collected nine aces in Lebanon’s 25-5, 25-8, 25-17 beatdown of Castlewood.
Jaylee Stanley (16 assists), Kara Long (11 kills) and Averie Price (seven kills) also paced the Pioneers.
Council 3, Twin Springs 0
Ali Austin had six kills and two blocks at the net in leading the Council Cobras to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 triumph over Twin Springs.
Lakota Helton (13 service points, 13 assists) and Lyrissa Duty (14 service points) also contributed in a big way.
Alyssa McCracken dished out 21 assists for the Titans.
Grayson County 3, Chilhowie 1
Jacie Bennett soared and spiked her way to 24 kills as Grayson County collected a 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16 win over Chilhowie.
Mari-Beth Bordwine’s 11 kills and Caitlin Pierce’s 13-dig, seven-kill effort were the top showings for Chilhowie.
Marion 3, Northwood 1
Audrey Moss had 10 kills and two blocks and Chloe Campbell filled the stat sheet with 13 service points, 10 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 27-25 win over the Panthers.
Santana Cardwell had six kills and Haliegh Snodgrass added 14 digs and 10 kills for the 3-2 Panthers.
Calie Blackburn added 13 service points, nine assists, five kills, four digs and three aces for Marion.
Holston 3, Eastside 0
Liyah French had a dozen kills in Holston’s 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 win over Eastside.
Abbey Conde’s 27 assist, 16-dig showing and Maggie Orfield’s relentlessness in hustling to nine digs also contributed to the victory.
Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 0
Emme Thompson supplied 25 assists as the Falcons took a 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 win in the Mountain 7 District.
Lacie Bertke (19 digs) and Katie Harless (14 kills) also played well for Abingdon.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Tenn. High 0
Big Six Conference powerhouse Dobyns-Bennett flexed its muscle in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-6 win in Bristol.
GIRLS SOCCER
Science Hill 7, Tennessee High 0
Six different players scored goals for Science Hill as the Hilltoppers trounced Tennessee High.
LATE MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick Henry 3, John Battle 2
Ella Maiden slammed down 22 kills as Patrick Henry outlasted John Battle for a 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9 victory.
It was the second time PH had beaten the Trojans in five games this year and also the second straight victory over a Mountain 7 District foe for the Rebels. Patrick Henry beat Union 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 in the finals of a tournament on Saturday.
Abigail Belcher (12 kills, six blocks), Hannah Holmes (26 digs) and Logan Newberry (22 assists) also played well in the win.
Bethany Smith’s 30 digs and Emma Harmon’s seven kills were tops for Battle.
Ridgeview 3, Twin Springs 1
Ridgeview recorded a 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 triumph over Twin Springs.
Chloe Lane’s 13-dig, 10-kill performance was top for the Titans in the loss.
