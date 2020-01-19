Price continues to be right for the Lebanon Pioneers.
Averie Price pumped in 29 points to continue her stellar senior season as Lebanon rolled to a 74-65 girls basketball win over Jenkins (Kentucky) on Saturday.
Emily Musick’s 16 points, Morgan Varney’s 11 points and Kara Long’s 10 points were also vital for the Pioneers (9-3), who were coming off a big win over Marion on Friday.
Jenkins (4-12) was led by the 25-point outburst of Jerrica Thacker.
Thomas Walker 63, Pineville (Ky.) 40
Shelbie Fannon scorched the nets to the tune of 25 points as the Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a bounceback win.
A night after a 69-57 loss to Eastside, TW (10-3) took care of business by building a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. Madison Mayes chipped in with a dozen points and Lakin Burke added 11 points for the Pioneers.
Whitney Caldwell led Pineville (8-5) with 17 points.
Abingdon 62, Tennessee High 27
Peyton Carter (18 points) and Sarah Walters (16 points) got the job done for Abingdon as the Falcons trounced Tennessee High.
Abingdon opened up a 21-9 lead eight minutes into the game and that advantage had grew to 34-16 by halftime.
BOYS
Tennessee High 76, Abingdon 65
Senior post player Nolan Wishon went for 31 points as the Tennessee High Vikings overpowered Abingdon for a road win.
The Vikings closed the first half on a 17-5 scoring surge to clinch the win.
Isaiah Smith added a dozen points for the Vikings, while seniors Cole McBrayer and Mchale Bright contributed 11 points apiece.
Chase Hungate (21 points), Jake Thacker (12 points) and Evan Ramsey (10 points) were the top scorers for Abingdon.
