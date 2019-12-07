Breanna Yarber dominated to the tune of 20 points, 16 rebounds, eight blocks and six steals as Patrick Henry posted a 47-40 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament on Friday night.
PH (2-0) bolted out to a 17-5 lead and held on the rest of the way in a battle of two of the area’s top teams.
Patrick Henry plays Union in tonight’s title game, which will mark a third straight Mountain 7 District opponent for the Rebels.
Central (2-1) shot just 27.7 percent from the field and committed 24 turnovers. Hannah Carter led the Warriors with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Union 55, Sullivan East 43
Brooks, Lipps and Smith is not the name of a law firm in Big Stone Gap, but the talented trio at Union High School continues to legislate wins for the Bears on the basketball court.
Emili Brooks (18 points, five steals), Jayda Smith (15 points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Heather Lipps (10 points, 12 rebounds, three steals) came through once again as Union stopped Sullivan East in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Union (2-0) shot 44.9 percent from the field, compared to just 32 percent for East.
Hayley Grubb led East with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Hurley 52, Northwood 51
Krista Endicott finished with 32 points and eight steals as Hurley edged Northwood for a win in the Hoopalachia tournament at Twin Valley.
Ariana Belcher (12 rebounds) and Alex Blankenship (10 rebounds) dominated on the glass for the Rebels, who held off a late comeback attempt by the Panthers.
Tia Crowgey (18 points) and Magan Frye (14 points) were the top scorers for Northwood.
East Ridge (Ky.) 47, Lee High 35
Sarah Tackett’s 14 points led East Ridge past Lee High in a losers bracket game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Lee was led by Pauline Tolentino’s 12 points.
Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 34
Michaela Fiscus fired in 18 points and Lexy Nowers hauled down 12 rebounds as Rural Retreat bopped Bland County for a non-district road win.
Delanie Trivitt added 11 points for the Indians, who closed the game on an 18-7 run.
Grayson County 36, Chilhowie 33
Katie Barr scored 19 of Chilhowie’s 33 points as the Warriors lost a non-district game on the road. Chilhowie (1-1) trailed 19-18 at halftime, but couldn’t catch the Blue Devils over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Twin Springs 65, Council 33
Erin Larkin’s 23-point performance helped Twin Springs triumph over non-district rival COuncil.
Emaleigh Powers powered her way to 14 points for the Titans, who led 19-6 after one quarter and never looked back.
Brooke Tiller’s 19 points and Lakota Helton’s 13 points led the way for Council.
Lebanon 71, Honaker 70
Averie Price torched the nets for 26 points as Lebanon topped Russell County rival Honaker in a losers bracket game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic in Wise.
Megan Varney (11 points), Alexis Horne (10 points) and Emily Musick (10 points) also played well for Lebanon. Kyla Boyd’s 25 points led the way for Honaker.
BOYS
Tazewell 57, Honaker 56
Jacob Witt led a balanced attack with 14 points as Tazewell edged Honaker and gave Omar Reed his first win as head coach of the Bulldogs.
Josiah Jordan’s 13 points and a nine-point performance from Ethan Mills were also vital for the Bulldogs.
Grayson Honaker led Honaker with 23 points and seven rebounds.
Gate City 78, Oak Hill Academy (Red) 52
Bradley Dean fired in 41 points as Gate City overpowered Oak Hill Academy’s Red team in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Mountain Mission 62, Hurley 39
Papus Mbiya and Naol Muleta each scored 14 points as Mountain Mission downed Hurley in the Hoopalachia tournament at Twin Valley.
