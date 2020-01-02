Natalie Strait canned six 3-pointers to join Brianna Yarber with 20 points apiece to lead Patrick Henry past Rye Cove 63-25 on Thursday night.
Patrick Henry (7-2) started strong, connecting on 12-of-17 from the field in the first quarter, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range. Casey Deskins added two 3-pointers and 14 points.
Vivian Boles paced the Eagles with 10 points.
Honaker 61, Grayson County 31
Kyla Boyd canned six 3-pointers to match LeeAnna McNulty with 20 points each in the Tigers’ non-district win over the Blue Devils.
Kylie Vance tallied 14 rebounds for Honaker (7-5), who led 30-13 at halftime.
Kacie Shaffner led the Blue Devils with 16 points.
J.I. Burton 45, Council 33
K.J. Deskins scored 20 points and Aryah Hollinger added 12 to lead the Raiders past the Cobras.
Abby Stevens scored 14 points and also contributed six rebounds, three blocked shots and one steal for the Cobras.
Allie Austin (six points, seven rebounds), Lakota Helton (five points, two steals), Emily Taylor (two points, four rebounds) and Lyrissa Duty (eight rebounds) also contributed for the Raiders.
Johnson County 59, Holston 22
Taylor Cox scored 15 points and Sadie Stout added 14 points to lead the Longhorns past the Cavaliers.
Liyah French paced the Cavaliers (2-5) with 15 points.
Johnson County canned eight 3-pointers, including four by Stout and three from Cox
