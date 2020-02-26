Sullivan East High School head coach John Dyer went out a winner in what was likely his final home game as boss of the Patriots.
Ethan Bradford sank the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to give East an 83-82 victory over Unicoi County in the third-place game of the TSSAA District 1-AA boys basketball tournament.
Bradford made nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points for the Patriots (18-15), who will play a regional tournament game on the road Saturday. Dyer is in his 32nd season as East’s coach and announced his retirement at the conclusion of the season back in December.
Dylan Bartley (20 points) and Mason Montgomery (13 points) also scored in double digits for East, which made 18 shots from long range.
Unicoi County (17-16) was led by Brock Thompson’s 38 points.
Northwood 97, Twin Valley 50
Eli Carter had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Northwood remained on a roll by trouncing Twin Valley in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Luke Carter (24 points, nine rebounds), Michael Frye (19 points, seven rebounds) and Cole Rolen (10 points) also scored in double figures. It was just the second regional tournament win in program history for the Panthers (18-7) with the previous triumph coming in 2008.
Twin Valley (7-18) was led by Trevor McGlothlin’s 23 points. McGlothlin scored his 1,000th career point in the loss.
Wise County Central 56, Richlands 45
Isaiah McAmis tossed in 27 points as Wise County Central earned a win over Richlands in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Elijah Hayes added 12 points for the Warriors (19-7), who recorded a first-round win over the Blue Tornado for the third straight season. Central trailed 25-23 at halftime, but rallied in the second half.
Luke Wess (15 points), Cade Simmons (12 points) and Cade Berry (11 points) combined for ally but seven of Richlands’ 45 points.
George Wythe 77, Covington 39
Peyton Coe dropped in 20 points and Dayson McMillian added 15 to lead the Maroons to a win over Covington in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.
George Wythe was in control early taking a 25-7 lead in the first quarter.
Gate City 90, Lebanon 64
Bradley Dean tossed in 35 points in his final game in Gate City’s gym as the Blue Devils blasted Lebanon in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Andrew Hensley added 16 points for the Blue Devils (20-5), who led 47-31 at halftime and will play Union in Thursday’s semifinal round.
Lebanon (8-18) was led by a 28-point outburst from Sage Potts and a 22-point performance via Preston Steele.
Graham 75, Lee High 59
Nick Owens had 15 points to lead a balanced attack for Graham as the G-Men got the best of Lee High in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Zack Dales (14 points), Chance Dawson (13 points) and David Graves (12 points) also scored in double digits for Graham (17-6), which was the only Southwest District squad to win a first-round game on Tuesday.
GIRLS
George Wythe 75, Narrows 19
Drea Betts connected for 22 points and had 10 steals in leading the Maroons to a win over Narrows in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.
Paeton Phillippi reached double figures for George Wythe with 14 points.
The Maroons jumped out to a 32-3 first quarter lead and forced Narrows into 38 turnovers for the game.
