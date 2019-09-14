Both teams are nicknamed the Rebels.
Both teams entered the game 2-0.
Only one team had Cody Smith carrying the ball.
Smith rushed for 155 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Patrick Henry Rebels cruised to a 40-20 victory over the Hurley Rebels on Friday night at The Cliff.
PH (3-0) built a 24-0 halftime lead en route to the win.
Quarterback Dakota Rector also rushed for two TDs, while Chase Brown returned an interception 85 yards for a score in the second quarter. Hurley (2-1) actually held a 346-249 advantage in total offense, but Patrick Henry held the edge on the scoreboard.
Matt Blankenship led Hurley with 134 rushing yards.
Patrick Henry 8 16 16 0—40
Hurley 0 0 8 12—20
Scoring Summary
PH – Rector 2 run (C. Smith pass from Rector)
PH – C. Brown 85 interception return (Z. Brown run)
PH – Rector 4 run (Z. Brown run)
H – M.Justus 49 pass from C.Justus (Blankenship run)
PH – C. Smith 44 run (Z. Brown run)
PH – C. Smith 63 run (C. Smith pass from Rector)
H – Blankenship 2 run (pass failed failed)
H – Justice 8 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 11, H 23; Rushes-Yards: PH 31-219, H 65-252; Passing Yards: PH 30, H 94; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 1-4-1, H 4-6-1; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-1, H 2-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 4-30, H 0-0; Punts-Average: PH 0-0, H 2-20.5
George Wythe 40, Marion 6
Cole Simmons threw for 188 yards and Ravvon Wells rushed for 101 yards as the well-balanced George Wythe Maroons manhandled Marion.
Simmons was 12-of-18 through the air and hooked up with Dayson McMillian and Braydon Thompson on scoring strikes. He already has seven TD passes to his credit this season.
Wells and McMillian each scored two touchdowns for the Maroons (2-1), while kicker Yianni Kapranos made a 24-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra points.
Marion (0-2) received 48 rushing yards on 12 carries from Tanner Tate, while Colton Blevins scored the lone touchdown for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Marion 0 0 0 6—6
George Wythe 14 19 7 0—40
Scoring Summary
GW – Wells 5 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Da. McMillian 16 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Da. McMillian 4 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Safety, Thompson tackled punter in end zone
GW – Thompson 19 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Kapranos 24 FG
GW – Wells 2 run (Kapranos kick)
M – C. Blevins 2 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 7, GW 19; Rushes-Yards: M 23-77, GW 40-192; Passing Yards: M 83, GW 188; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 10-24-1, GW 12-18-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-1, GW 2-1; Penalties-Yards: M 2-9, GW 4-23; Punts-Average: M 6-32.8, GW 4-42.5.
Rural Retreat 15, Grayson Co. 7
Isaac O’Neil scored the go-ahead touchdown for Rural Retreat with 10:20 remaining as the Indians got the best of Grayson County.
The Indians (2-1) prevailed in a defensive struggle as they limited the Blue Devils (0-3) to 11 first downs and 154 yards of total offense.
O’Neil scored both touchdowns for Rural Retreat, while Lucas Brewer’s 58 rushing yrds led the team.
Grayson County 0 7 0 0—7
Rural Retreat 7 0 0 8—15
Scoring Summary
RR – O’Neil 1 run (Brewer kick)
GC – Pope 18 pass from Cassell (Worrell kick)
RR – O’Neil 3 run (G. Smith pass from Brewer)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 11, RR 14; Rushes-Yards: GC 41-120, RR 38-175; Passing Yards: GC 34, RR 60; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 3-6-0, RR 3-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 1-1, RR 1-1; Penalties-Yards: GC 8-80, RR 7-74.
Volunteer 24, Sullivan East 21
Eli Dorton’s 4-yard touchdown run with 9:34 remaining put the Volunteer Falcons ahead to stay as they stopped the Sullivan East Patriots in a back-and-forth affair.
East (0-3) had taken the lead earlier in the fourth quarter on Dylan White’s touchdown pass to Hunter Brown, but the crew from Church Hill responded.
Mason Hayworth led the Patriots with 98 rushing yards, 61 of which came on a scoring run in the first half. Dylan White added 90 yards on the ground in the loss.
Sullivan East 7 7 0 7—21
Volunteer 7 3 7 7—24
Scoring Summary
V – Derrick 14 run (Dykes kick)
SE – Hayworth 61 run (Hamelryck kick)
V – Dykes 30 FG
SE – White 10 run (Hamelryck kick)
V – Derrick 40 pass from Dorton (Dykes kick)
SE – H. Brown 8 pass from White (Hamelryck kick)
V – Dorton 4 run (Dykes kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SE 19, V 21; Rushes-Yards: SE 39-256, V 42-263; Passing Yards: SE 55, V 95; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SE 6-16-0, V 7-14-1; Fumbles-Lost: SE 1-1, V 1-1; Penalties-Yards: SE 10-86, V 8-52.
Narrows 20, Chilhowie 14
Chilhowie’s 16-game regular-season win streak was snapped in a loss to Narrows as Chase Blaker’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Dustin Wiley in the fourth quarter was the key play for the homestanding Green Wave.
Chilhowie (2-1) lost a regular-season game for the first time since a setback to Virginia High on Sept. 29, 2017.
Quarterback Logan Adams of the Warriors passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Jonathan Gilley (four catches, 107 yards) and Lucas Doss (six catches, 100 yards) were the top receivers.
Narrows (3-0) has allowed just 14 points in three games and extended its shutout streak to 10 quarters before Chilhowie scored in the third on a TD pass from Adams to Malachi Thomas.
Matthew Morgan’s 112 rushing yards led the way for Narrows offensively.
Chilhowie 0 0 7 7—14
Narrows 0 7 7 6—20
Scoring Summary
N – Ch. Blaker 10 run (Morgan kick kick)
N -- Morgan 41 run (Morgan kick kick)
C – Thomas 10 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
N – Wiley 55 pass from Ch. Blaker (kick blocked)
C – Gilley 30 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 14, N 12; Rushes-Yards: C 30-56, N 39-198; Passing Yards: C 228, N 75; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 12-27-1, N 3-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-0, N 0-0; Penalties-Yards: C 8-60, N 9-81; Punts-Average: C 5-25, N 7-32.1
Rye Cove 36, Hancock County 34
To say that Rye Cove’s Mason Hardin was clutch on Friday night would be an understatement.
Hardin threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Darnell with 22 seconds remaining to pull the Eagles even and then scored on the ensuing two-point conversion to give his team the lead for good.
The back-and-forth contest featured a combined 70 points and 615 yards of total offense.
Hardin finished with 109 passing yard and two TDs, to go along with 158 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Jadon Royston led Hancock County with 182 rushing yards. Royston had scored to put the Indians up 34-28, but that lead was short-lived thanks to Hardin’s heroics.
Hancock County 0 6 22 6—34
Rye Cove 0 14 8 14—36
Scoring Summary
RC – Mas. Hardin 35 run (Darnell pass from Mas. Hardin)
HC – D. Blevins 5 run (pass failed)
RC – Mas. Hardin 4 run (run failed)
HC – D. Blevins recovered blocked punt in end zone (Short pass from D. Blevins)
HC – Royston 26 run (pass failed)
RC – Darnell 16 pass from Mas. Hardin (Mas. Hardin run)
HC – Royston 58 run (Short run)
RC – Matt. Hardin 8 run (conversion failed)
HC – Royston 8 run (run failed)
RC – Darnell 36 pass from Mas. Hardin (Mas. Hardin run)
Team Stats
First Downs: HC 15, RC 16; Rushes-Yards: HC 38-262, RC 46-211; Passing Yards: HC 33, RC 109; Comp.-Att.-Int.: HC 3-9-1, RC 4-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: HC 2-1, RC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: HC 4-30, RC 7-75; Punts-Average: HC 3-22, RC 3-25.7
Pulaski County 49, Abingdon 0
Pulaski County’s defense put the clamps on the high-flying Abingdon Falcons on Friday night in dominating for a non-district win.
The Cougars (3-0) have allowed just six points thus far and scored two defensive touchdowns on Friday. Pulaski led 9-0 40 seconds into the game and cruised the rest of the way.
Abingdon (2-1) was limited to 73 yards of total offense and four first downs.
Pulaski County 16 23 7 3—49
Abingdon 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
PC – Gallimore fumble recovery in end zone (Simpson kick)
PC – Safety
PC – Mannon 1 run (Simpson kick)
PC – Simpson 42 FG
PC – Kennedy 7 run (Simpson kick)
PC – Mannon 39 INT return (Simpson kick)
PC – Burchett 7 pass from McCloud (kick failed)
PC – Kennedy 17 run (Simpson kick)
PC – Simpson 45 FT
Team Stats
First Downs: PC 16, A 4; Rushing Yards: PC 184, A 85; Passing Yards; PC 52, Abingdon -(-12); Comp.-Att.-Int.: PC 7-12-2, A 2-9-2; Fumbles-Lost: PC 0-0, A 8-3; Penalties-Yards: PC 5-50, A 3-25; Punts-Average: PC 2-45.5, A 4-38.5
Honaker 54, Twin Valley 8
Trevor Dye and Chandler Hubbard each scored two touchdowns as the Honaker Tigers rolled up 405 yards of total offense in a Black Diamond District road win.
Honaker (2-1) built a 21-0 lead after one quarter in improving to 18-1 all-time against Twin Valley. Dye needed just three carries to amass 98 yards on the ground as he scored on two runs that each covered 48 yards.
A tough night for Twin Valley (1-2) included six turnovers, only five first downs and just 127 yards of total offense. Matthew Lester did provide the lone highlight with a touchdown run and he finished with 59 yards on eight carries.
Honaker 21 14 19 0—54
Twin Valley 0 8 0 0—8
Scoring Summary
H – T. Dye 48 run (Goodman kick)
H – Hubbard 58 run (L. Goodie kick)
H – Hubbard 67 pass from T. Boyd (Goodman kick)
H – T. Dye 48 run (L. Goodie kick)
H – B. Casey 4 run (Goodman kick)
TV – Lester 33 run (Justice run)
H – D. Casey 4 run (L. Goodie kick)
H – Marsh 10 run (kick failed)
H – Glymp 25 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 15, TV 5; Rushes-Yards: H 21-282, TV 36-83; Passing Yards: H 123, TV 44; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 4-10-2, TV 2-3-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, TV 5-5; Penalties-Yards: H 2-10, TV 5-35; Punts-Average: H 0-0, TV 3-27.3
Sullivan South 42, Gate City 12
Julian Reed rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns as the Sullivan South Rebels romped past Gate City.
Gate City (1-2) trailed 21-6 after the first quarter and never recovered. The Blue Devils got their touchdowns from Levi Rhoton and Michael Calhoun.
Sullivan South 21 7 0 14—42
Gate City 6 0 6 0—12
Scoring Summary
SS – Reed 68 run (Iacino kick)
GC – Rhoton 3 run (kick blocked)
SS – Reed 58 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Bergeron 3 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Reed 49 run (Iacino kick)
GC – Calhoun 5 run (run failed)
SS – Reed 21 run (Iacino kick)
SS – McClain 6 run (Iacino kick)
J.I. Burton 56, Lee High 20
Essu Teasley ran for 212 yards and J.I. Burton finished with eight rushing touchdowns to lift Jacob Caudill to his first win as a head coach for the Raiders.
Najee Steele added 94 yards and three touchdowns, while Mikey Culbertson and Teasley scored twice apiece for J.I. Burton (1-2), which finished with 503 offensive yards, including 426 on the ground. Jaymen Buchanan threw for 77 yards in the win.
Nick Napier paced the Generals with 84 yards rushing, while Nick Laster scored all three Lee touchdowns from 3, 2, and 12 yards.
Teasley scored from 72 and 68 yards for the Raiders, who led 30-14 at halftime. Steele scored 18 and 4 yards, while Culbertson crossed the goal from the 1 and 2 yard lines.
Tyrell Ingram had two of three Burton interceptions. Xadrian Tayborn and Seth Huffman had seven tackles apiece. Lee was paced on defense by Bryce Clark with eight tackles.
J.I. Burton 14 16 13 13—56
Lee High 0 14 6 0—20
Scoring Summary
JIB-Teasley 72 run (kick failed)
JIB-Safety, Lee ballcarrier tackled in end zone
JIB-Culbertson 1 run (pass failed)
LH-Laster 3 run (Parker kick)
JIB-Steele 18 run (Culberton pass from Buchanan)
LH-Laster 2 run (Parkey kick)
JIB-Buchanan 8 run (Teasley run)
JIB-Steele 4 run (McCurdy kick)
LH-Laster 12 run (pass failed)
JIB-Teasley 68 run (pass failed)
JIB-Steele 4 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB-Culbertson 2 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 25, LH 19; Rushes-Yards: JIB 40-426, LH 40-156; Passing Yards: JIB 77, LH 70; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 4-5-0, LH 7-16-3; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-1, LH 2-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 13-88, LH 7-54; Punts-Average: JIB 0-0, LH 1-52.0.
Graham 35, Giles 3
Devin Lester looked very much like former Graham quarterback Cam Allen, running for 152 yards and throwing for another 151, while accounting for three touchdowns as the G-Men scored the final 35 points of the game against the Spartans.
Lester threw for two touchdowns, 33 yards to Mount View (W.Va.) transfer Marqus Ray and another 28-yards to Xayvion Turner, the son of former Graham, Marshall and NFL standout Ahmad Bradshaw. The Old Dominion commit also ran 87 yards for another score.
Ray also caught a 47-yard scoring pass from Tazewell transfer Jamir Blevins and Tre Booker added a 4-yard run, which put the G-Men up 7-3 in the first quarter. Ray finished with four receptions for 108 yards. Isaiah Justice caught two passes for 77 yards.
Giles took an early 3-0 lead on a 40-yard first quarter field goal by Preston Whitlock. Chaston Ratcliffe paced the Spartans, running for 58 yards and throwing for 55 more.
Giles 3 0 0 0—3
Graham 7 7 14 7—35
Scoring Summary
GI-Whitlock 40 field goal
GR-Booker 4 run (Dales kick)
GR-Turner 28 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
GR-Lester 87 run (Dales kick)
GR-Ray 33 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
GR-Ray 47-pass from Blevins (Dales kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Gi, 12 Gr 9; Rushes-Yards: Gi 49-164, Gr 23-202; Passing Yards: Gi 55, Gr 232; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Gi 4-7-1, Gr 10-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: Gi 0-0, Gr 1-0; Penalties-Yards: Gi 4-27, Gr 10-82; Punts-Average: Gi 4-22.5, Gr 0-0.
Sullivan Central 32, Pigeon Forge 6
Bryson Crabtree scored two touchdowns as the Sullivan Central Cougars dominated in posting their first win of the 2019 season.
Central (1-2) opened up a 19-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Twin Springs 48, North Greene 12
The Twin Springs Titans improved to 2-1 – doubling their win total from a year ago – in notching a win over North Greene.
Tazewell 42, Mount View 18
Josiah Jordan did a little bit of everything for Tazewell, which scored 20 fourth-quarter points to celebrate homecoming with a win by pulling away from the Golden Knights.
Jordan caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, ran for 51 yards, caught a two-point conversion pass and also returned an interception for another score.
Chancellor Harris ran the ball for 94 yards on 20 carries and scored twice for the Bulldogs. Cassius Harris had an interception on defense and Anthony Davis forced a fumble.
Tazewell (2-1) held Mount View to just 38 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Grundy 36, Lebanon 26
Ian Scammell rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns as the Grundy Golden Wave improved to 3-0.
Sage Keen added 88 yards on the ground and two TDs for Grundy.
Lebanon quarterback Casey White threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, two of those scoring strikes going to Logan Adams. The Pioneers are 0-3.
Union 42, Letcher Co. Central 20
Mason Polier scored four touchdowns as Union won in a game that didn’t end until after midnight due to a lightning delay, an injury delay and a plethora of penalties.
