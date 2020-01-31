Luke Carter poured in 33 points and Eli Carter had a triple-double as Northwood’s offensive exploded in an 89-57 non-district boys basketball road win over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Thursday night.
Eli Carter (23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocks) and Michael Frye (19 points) also played well for Northwood, which drained a dozen 3-pointers. Northwood led 49-25 at halftime and kept up its hot shooting over the final two quarters.
Jacob Vance’s 17 points led Castlewood, while Zach Owens scored 16 points and Dalton Fields finished with 10 points in a losing effort.
Auburn 66, George Wythe 53
George Wythe couldn’t stop Ethan Millirons on Thursday and they didn’t come close to containing him.
Millirons hit five 3-pointers as part of a 37-point performance as the Eagles (10-5, 6-1) got the best of George Wythe in a Mountain Empire District showdown.
GW (12-6, 3-4) was led by the 14-point outputs of Dayson McMillian and Daniel Goode. Peyton Coe (13 points) also scored in double digits in the loss.
Tazewell 52, Montcalm (W.Va.) 47
Guess who led the way for the Tazewell Bulldogs on Thursday?
Guess.
As in Trenton Guess, who scored 18 points in a win over the Montcalm Generals from West Virginia.
Jacob Witt added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS
Lebanon 51, John Battle 31
Kara Long pumped in 19 points as Lebanon crushed John Battle for a non-district win.
The leaders of the Southwest District, the Pioneers also received 11 points from Averie Price.
Bethany Smith’s 11 points led Battle.
George Wythe 65, Auburn 45
Drea Betts continued her high-scoring ways, pumping in 23 points as the George Wythe Maroons cruised to a Mountain Empire District win over Auburn.
GW (15-4, 6-1) also received a dozen points from Meleah Kirtner in winning for the second time in as many nights. Auburn (2-13, 1-6) was led by Hannah Huffman’s 17 points.
Eastside 81, Holston 31
Anna Whited and Kaylee Yates each scored 21 points as the Eastside Spartans improved to 14-3 with a non-district road win at Holston.
Chloe Powers (17 points) and Kacie Jones (12 points) also keyed the win. Eastside made eight 3-pointers.
Liyah French led Holston with 15 points.
Tazewell 50, Fort Chiswell 41
Lexi Herald (14 points) and Rae White led the way for Tazewell as a second-half scoring spurt propelled the Bulldogs to a non-district road win over Fort Chiswell.
Tazewell (6-12) trailed 18-14 at halftime, but scored 36 points over the game’s final 16 minutes. Rae White added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who had nine different players reach the scoring column.
Fort Chiswell (4-12) was led by Karlynn Goforth’s 16 points.
Northwood 24, Castlewood 20
Caroline Hayden collected 21 rebounds as the Panthers took the win in a non-district defensive struggle.
Tia Crowgey scored nine points to lead the Panthers. Adi Hall added eight for the Blue Devils.
Northwood led 15-13 at halftime, and then outscored the Blue Devils 8-6 in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.