northwood

Luke Carter poured in 28 points and Michael Frye added 26 to lead Northwood to an 84-57 win over Twin Valley on Monday.

Northwood jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead en route to the win.

Northwood connected for 15 3-pointers.

GIRLS

Galax 58, Northwood 13

University of Virginia’s College at Wise signee Shea Foxx had 14 points and the Maroon Tide held the Panthers to a single point in the first and third quarters.

Peyton Edwards added 10 points for Galax (4-5).

