Luke Carter poured in 28 points and Michael Frye added 26 to lead Northwood to an 84-57 win over Twin Valley on Monday.
Northwood jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead en route to the win.
Northwood connected for 15 3-pointers.
GIRLS
Galax 58, Northwood 13
University of Virginia’s College at Wise signee Shea Foxx had 14 points and the Maroon Tide held the Panthers to a single point in the first and third quarters.
Peyton Edwards added 10 points for Galax (4-5).
