holston

Jordan Lowe soared high in slamming down 13 kills and making two blocks in Holston’s 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 Hogoheegee District volleyball victory over the Northwood Panthers.

Liyah French (15 digs, 11 kills) and Abbey Conde (34 assists, 19 digs) also played well in the win.

The duo of Haleigh Snodgrass (14 digs, seven kills, four blocks, four aces) and Caroline Roberts (seven kills) had the top performances for Northwood.

Chilhowie 3, Fort Chiswell 2

Lakeen Hanshew had a dozen kills and Lindsey Walker recorded 29 digs as the Chilhowie Warriors survived for a 25-18, 13-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11 win over Fort Chiswell.

Caitlin Pierce (13 digs, nine kills, three aces), Heidi Adams (10 assists, seven digs, two aces) and Josie Sheets (15 assists, 11 digs) also made major contributions to the victory.

Bailey Watson starred for Fort Chiswell, finishing with 26 digs, 14 kills and five aces in a losing cause.

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

Auburn cruised to a 25-13, 25-20, 27-25 triumph over the George Wythe Maroons and clinched the Mountain Empire District regular-season title. Nina Dillow and Marisa Turpin had eight kills apiece for GW, now 13-11.

Lord Botetourt 3, Abingdon 0

In a possible Region 3D tournament match preview, Miette Veldman slammed down 13 kills to go along with 10 digs and two aces in Lord Botetourt’s 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 win over Abingdon.

The Cavaliers (23-0) also received 34 assists from Jordyn Kepler in closing out the regular seasin with a victory.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments