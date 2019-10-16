Bristol Cross

VHS senior Kelsey Harrington crosses the finish line to win the Bristol Cross. She added another title on Wednesday at Sugar Hollow Park. 

Virginia High senior phenom Kelsey Harrington continued her unbeaten high school season, claiming the top girls spot in the Don Cumbow Invitational on Wednesday afternoon at Sugar Hollow Park.
Harrington (17:08.7) defeated Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee (18:56.7).
Radford won the team title, Hidden Valley and George Wythe tied for second.
Lebanon’s Jessey Ball (6th, 19:43.2) and Patrick Henry’s Catherine Grossman (7th, 19:54.3) also finished in the top 10 among female competitors.
Holston senior Jordan Keith took the first place honors in the boys race.
Keith (15:32.2) easily defeated Cave Spring’s Austin Hayden (15:50.8). Tanner Cusano (16:16.1) and Nathaniel Hersel (16:26.3) finished fourth and fifth to lead Union to the team title by 24 points over Christiansburg.
Kade Minton (9th, 16:42.9) of George Wythe and Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen (10th, 16:44.3) placed in the top 10 boys.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
George Wythe 3, Fort Chiswell 2
Karrah James collected 29 assists as the Maroons took a 12-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 16-14 win over Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell.
Honaker 3, Hurley 0
Emma Barton supplied 15 digs as the Tigers took a 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 win
Autumn Stevens (seven kills) and Autumn Miller (13 assists) also played well in the win.
 
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
North Greenville crusades past Tornado
King scored first, North Greenville scored plenty more to take a 4-2 Conference Carolinas victory over the Tornado.
Ben Delisle gave King an early lead just five minutes into the match, and added a penalty kick to pull the Tornado to within 3-2.
King out-shot the Crusaders 13-11.
Delisle had his second two-goal game of the season and fourth of his career for King (1-7-1, 0-3).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Second half surge dooms King
North Greenville scored two second half goals to defeat King 2-0 in Conferenec Carolinas action.
Shelby Shepherd scored twice for the Crusaders against Erin Foster, who had six saves in goal for the Tornado (4-6, 1-4). King took eight shots, including four on goal against Brianna Rowe, who had four saves.

