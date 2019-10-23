Hannah Knight had 26 assists and nine digs and Camden Jones added 11 kills and nine digs, leading Virginia High to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-8 Southwest District victory over Richlands on Tuesday night.
Virginia High will meet Lebanon in a playoff on Thursday to determine top seed in the SWD tournament and automatic berth to the Region 2D tournament. They will meet at Marion Senior High School at 6 p.m.
Adie Ratcliffe (10 kills), Dianna Spencer (9 kills), Bre Owens (12 digs) and Caitlin Hampton (11 digs, six kills) also contributed for the Bearcats.
Richlands was paced by Katlynn Baldwin (12 digs), Lauren Earls (11 digs) and Mackenzie Osborne (six digs, three aces, two kills).
Union 3, John Battle 0
Emili Brooks slammed down 26 kills to go along with 10 digs as the Union Bears overpowered John Battle for a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory.
Jayda Smith (nine digs, six kills, two blocks), Isabella Blagg (17 digs), Brooke Bailey (30 assists, nine digs, three kills), Krista Meredith (four digs, four assists, three kills, two aces, two blocks) and Autum Varner (five digs, three kills, three aces )were also part of a balanced attack.
Union (18-7, 8-3) closes out the regular season on Thursday at Ridgeview.
Battle (10-11, 5-6) was led by Emma Harmon’s seven kills and Keelie Pippin’s 16 assists.
Patrick Henry 3, Northwood 0
The Patrick Henry Rebels continued to rule the Hogoheegee District with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 triumph over Northwood.
The duo of Caroline Roberts (seven kills, seven digs, two aces) and Santana Cardwell (11 digs, three kills) led the way for Northwood.
Eastside 3, Castlewood 0
Anna Whited’s 15-kill, 13-dig stat line led the way for Eastside in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-9 Cumberland District triumph over Castlewood.
The Spartans, who have already clinched the league’s regular-season title, also received nine kills from Kaylee Yates. Laura Lanteri’s 12 digs and 10 assists were also vital to the victory.
Holston 3, Rural Retreat 2
Abbey Conde supplied 39 assists and 16 digs as the Cavaliers earned a 25-19, 25-27, 28-26, 23-25, 15-8 Hogoheegee District victory.
Ryland Harrison added 11 kills and six blocks for Holston.
Rural Retreat was led by Lindsey Stone (48 assists, 12 digs) and Abby Musser (28 kills, 17 digs).
Grayson County 3, George Wythe 2
Jacie Bennett had 24 digs and 22 kills as Grayson County outlasted the George Wythe Maroons for a 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 13-25, 15-7 Mountain Empire District triumph.
Grayson County (17-2) also received 11 kills from Hannah Halsey.
GW (13-12) was once again led by the duo of Nina Dillow (16 digs, 12 kills) and Marisa Turpin (23 digs, 13 kills).
Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 0
Morgan Blevins collected 16 kills and seven digs and Emme Thompson dished out 30 assists and four kills to lead the Falcons past the Warriors 25-22, 25-18, 25-21.
Katie Harless had 11 kills for Abingdon (21-3, 11-0).
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 1
Ryleigh Gillenwater dished out 27 assists as Twin Springs took a 20-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 triumph over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Chloe Gilmer added 18 kills for the winners.
Marion 3, Tazewell 0
Chloe Campbell dished out nine assists and had three aces among her 15 service points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes trumped Tazewell 25-15, 25-8, 25-4 for a Southwest District win.
Audrey Moss (seven kills) and Calie Blackburn (eight assists, three aces) also played well for the ‘Canes.
Paxton Harvey (10 digs, five kills) and Madison Hoops (six digs) were the stat leaders for Tazewell.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Ravenwood 1
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Houston 1
Dobyns-Bennett opened the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 win over Ravenwood and the Indians followed that up with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Houston.
Sullivan South 3, Crockett Co. 0
Nolensville 3, Sullivan South 2
Sullivan South split its two matches on the opening day for the TSSAA Class AA state tournament.
The Rebels rolled to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 win over Crockett County, but Nolensville outlasted South for a 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11 verdict.
GIRLS SOCCER
Seymour 5, Sullivan Central 0
Tyler Taff scored four of Seymour’s five goals as the Eagles easily dispatched Sullivan Central in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region 1-AA tournament.
