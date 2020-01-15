Lebanon logo
Sage Potts scored 19 points and Preston Steele added 13 to lead Lebanon past Council 64-47 on Wednesday night.
Council (0-13) was led by Caleb Hess with 14 points and 12 from Bailey Harris.
Graham 59, G. Wythe 58
Chance Dawson collected 14 points and David Graves added 12 as Graham edged George Wythe in a marquee non-district game.
Peyton Coe led GW with 15 points. Graham maintained the lead over the final three minutes.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
Twin Springs 56, J.I. Burton 23
Emaleigh Powers (20 points) and Erin Larkin (17 points) powered Twin Springs to a Cumberland District triumph over the Raiders of J.I. Burton.
No player scored more than six points for Burton, which managed just eight second-half points.

