Meleah Kirtner hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to lift George Wythe from a one point deficit to a 54-53 win over Galax for the Mountain Empire District girls basketball tournament championship on Friday night.
Drea Betts sealed the win with a blocked shot as time ran out.
Kirtner led the Maroons with 29 points as Betts added 11.
Thomas Walker 57, J.I. Burton 34
Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Pioneers pounded J.I. Burton in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament.
Talyn Dibrell added 10 points for the Pioneers, who took advantage of 22 Burton turnovers and held a 42-26 rebounding edge. Abby Phipps had 16 points to lead J.I. Burton.
Honaker 74, Grundy 59
LeeAnna McNulty poured in 32 points to lead the Tigers to the Black Diamond District tournament championship over the Golden Wave.
Kyla Boyd added 18 for Honaker while Kylie Vance added 15.
Jessi Looney led Grundy with 26 points.
Twin Valley 45, Council 34
Freshman Haylee Moore turned in a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the Panthers to a win over the Cobras for third place in the Black Diamond District tournament.
Kamryn Vance had 11 points for Twin Valley. Moore also had six steals.
Eastside 54, Twin Springs 37
Senior Kaylee Yates contributed 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, leading Eastside to the Cumberland District tournament championship against the Titans.
Yates also scored her 1,000th career point in the win.
Anna Whited added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Carrie Boyd added 11 rebounds.
Emaleigh Powers paced the Titans with 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds. Twin Springs missed all 16 of its 3-point attempts.
BOYS
George Wythe 65, Bland County 32
Dorian McMillian, who missed the previous 13 games due to injury, scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, to lead the Maroons to a win over Bland County for third place in the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Avery Mabe scored 14 for George Wythe while Peyton Coe added 12.
Twin Valley 62, Honaker 53
Trevor McGlothlin poured in 33 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, to lead the Panthers to a win over the Tigers for third place in the Black Diamond District tournament and the Region 1D tourney berth that goes with it.
Wade Cantrell reached double figures for Twin Valley with 15 points.
J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 40
Trevor Culbertson led four Raiders in double figures with 16 points – while also providing 11 assists and four steals – to lead J.I. Burton past Rye Cove in the Cumberland District tournament third-place game.
Isaiah Kinzer added 15 points, Jonah Cochrane tallied 14 and Ethan Lindsey canned 12 for the Raiders. Lindsey also had 10 rebounds and Kinser dished our five assists.
Rye Cove was paced by Zach Baker with 12 points and 10 points and seven boards by Ethan Chavez. Matthew Hardin had a game-high 13 rebounds for the Eagles.
Grundy 48, Hurley 33
Jake McCoy scored 12 points to lead a trio of Golden Wave in double figures in capturing the Black Diamond District tournament championship against the Rebels.
Cady Looney and Corey Keene had 11 points each for Grundy, which improved to 20-2.
Jonathan Hurley led the Rebels (7-16) with 16 points.
Eastside 74, Twin Springs 67
Varsity veterans Ethan Powers (19 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Conner Blevins (19 points, eight rebounds) led the way as Eastside topped Twin Springs to win yet another Cumberland District tournament title.
Grayson Whited (12 points) and Garrett Whited (11 points) also played well for head coach Patrick Damron’s club. Freshman Connor Lane had 21 points for Twin Springs.
