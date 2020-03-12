Emmy Miller had three hits and Maddi Edington and Hannah Brooks added two apiece, leading Johnson County to a 9-8 Three Rivers Conference win over Sullivan East on Thursday night.
Johnson County fell behind 5-0 before scoring seven runs in the third and two more in the sixth to pull out the win. Hannah Brooks picked up the win in relief for the Longhorns.
Cayden Bawgus led the Patriots with three hits, including a home run and three RBIs. Emma Timbs, Lexie McDuffie and Katie Botts had two hits each for Sullivan East. McDuffie also drove in two runs, while Abby Lacey scored three runs in the loss.
Jillian Shackelford took the loss in the circle.
