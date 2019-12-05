Battle logo

Reed Samuel scored 18 points as John Battle topped Lebanon, 60-49, on Wednesday night in the first round of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic and gave Steve Posey a win in his first game as the head boys basketball coach of the Trojans.

Jayden Farley’s 12 points were also key for Battle, which led 31-25 at halftime.

Lebanon (1-1) received 13 points each from Jacob Jackson and Sage Potts. Preston Steele (11 points) also scored in double digits in the loss.

Tennessee High 60, Daniel Boone 58

The Tennessee High Vikings made it back from the Bahamas and so did their winning ways.

Nolan Wishon led three THS scorers in double figures with 18 points as the Vikings earned a victory over Daniel Boone on Tuesday night.

Cole McBrayer (14 points) and Brayden Henard (12 points) also played well for THS, which had won a tournament in the Bahamas last week.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

Phelps (Ky.) 57, Hurley 36

Jonathan Hurley had 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hurley Rebels lots their first game of the season.

GIRLS

Phelps (Ky.) 68, Hurley 33

Hurley fell behind 22-9 after one quarter and never recovered in a season-opening loss.

Jayda Davis (13 points), Krista Endicott (10 points) and Ariana Belcher (10 rebounds) were the leaders for Hurley.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments