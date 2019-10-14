ph

Hannah Holmes hustled her way to 35 digs as Patrick Henry posted a 25-14, 25-27, 20-25, 25-20, 16-14 win over archnemesis George Wythe in a thrilling non-district volleyball match on Monday night.

PH had beaten the GW earlier in the season and also posted a win over the Maroons in last year’s VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals.

Addie Hahn (11 kills, nine digs, three aces), Abigail Belcher (eight kills, seven blocks), Avery Maiden (44 assists, 15 digs), Ella Maiden (18 kills, five blocks), Ellie Johnson (15 digs), Lauren Stauffer (14 kills) and Zoe Miller (10 aces, eight digs) made key plays for Patrick Henry and head coach Pam Ratliff Newberry’s squad needed every one of them to withstand the Maroons.

Marion 3, Chilhowie 1

Audrey Moss slammed down 13 kills as Marion earned a 25-27, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

Kaylee Holbrook’s eight kills, Olivia Parnell’s seven kills and a 17-assist, eight-dig, four-ace stat line from Chloe Campbell were also key for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Chloe Adams (14 digs) and Madison Prater (seven kills) were stat leaders for Chilhowie.

Northwood 3, Honaker 0

Haliegh Snodgrass hammered down 17 kills and Karleigh Stephenson dished out 30 assists in Northwood’s 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 win over Honaker.

Chloe Bordwine’s 11 kills were also key for the Panthers.

Abigail Lester and Autumn Stevens combined for 16 kills to lead Honaker, while Autumn Miller doled out a dozen assists.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments