Brayden Henard scored 16 points and Nolan Wishon added 15 to lead Tennessee High to a 67-57 boys basketball win over South Greene on Saturday in the Hall of Champions at Viking Hall.
The Vikings (1-1) held a slim 18-15 first-quarter lead before building a 35-28 cushion at the half. THS will next play in a tournament in the Bahamas.
South Greene 78, Sullivan East 74
A 25-point performance by Dylan Bartley wasn’t enough for Sullivan East as the Patriots suffered their first loss of the 2019-20 season.
South Greene had five scorers in double figures, led by the 17-point efforts of Sully Fox and Chase Carter.
East (2-1) also received 13 points from Mason Montgomery and a dozen points from Ethan Bradford.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 56, Unaka 33
Jenna Hare’s 17-point, eight-rebound performance led the way for Sullivan East the Patriots won their first game of the 2019-20 season.
Hayley Grubb’s 15 points and Emma Aubrey’s 12 points were also key for East (1-2), which bounced back from a loss to Cloudland earlier on Saturday.
Mackenzie Depew (1-2) led Unaka with 11 points.
Cloudland 42, Sullivan East 39
The Highlanders opened the game with a 7-0 run and went on to hand the Patriots a Hall of Champions loss.
Heaven Caraway and Mandy Benfield led Cloudland with 12 points each.
Jenna Hare (13) and Hayley Grubb (12) led the Patriots.
Greeneville 68, Tennessee High 30
Tennessee High lost a Hall of Champions game to the Greene Devils. No other details were provided.
