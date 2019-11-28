The Tennessee High Vikings were thankful for Brayden Henard on Thursday.
The senior pumped in 20 points as THS took a 45-43 boys basketball win over the Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy Falcons on Thanksgiving in a tournament in the Bahamas.
Blake Fauver added 10 points for the Vikings, who have won their first two games in the tournament.
GIRLS
Tennessee High 33, Eight Mile Rock 15
Riley Fritts and Annie Hayes each scored eight points and Tennessee High’s defense was in lockdown mode as the Vikings won their second straight in a tournament in the Bahamas.
Kenzie Nickels added six points for the Vikings (2-2), who play St. Georges today in a pool play game.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Sullivan East 64, Unaka 62
Dustin Barley went coast-to-coast to convert a layup at the buzzer as the Sullivan East Patriots edged Unaka in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
Bartley (19 points), Logan Murray (15 points) and Mason Montgomery (11 points) were the leaders for East.
Ryan Johnson’s 32-point performance was the highlight for Unaka.
Tennessee High 52, Sunland 49
Cole McBrayer (16 points) and Blake Fauver (13 points) led the way for the Tennessee High Vikings in their triumph in a tournament in the Bahamas.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 47, Unaka 41
A 10-0 run to the start the fourth quarter was the difference for the Sullivan East Patriots in their victory over Unaka in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
Hayley Grubb’s 14-point, 10-rebound performance was tops for East, while Emma Aubrey (12 points) and Jenna Hare (11 points) played well too.
The Patriots (4-2) play Morristown West on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the tourney title game.
Unaka (1-5) was led by Lyndie Ramsey’s game-high 20 points.
Tennessee High 42, Tabernacle Baptist 36
Tori Ryan led a balanced attack with 10 points as Tennessee High took a win over host Tabernacle Baptist Academy in the Tabernacle Thanksgiving Tournament in the Bahamas.
Kenzie Nickels added eight points for the Vikings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.