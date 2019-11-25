east

The Hampton Bulldogs survived for a thrilling 68-65 boys basketball win over the Sullivan East Patriots Monday on the opening night of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Bluff City, Tennessee.

East (2-2) trailed 38-22 at halftime, but rallied and forced overtime. Mason Montgomery hit a 3-pointer with 2:39 remaining in the extra session to put the Patriots ahead by a 61-59 margin, but Hampton eked out the victory.

Dylan Barltey (22 points) and Clayton Ivester (14 points) were the top scorers for East. Rocky Croy’s 16 points led four Hampton scorers in double figures.

Unaka earned a 61-52 victory over Providence Academy in the tournament’s first game on Monday.

GIRLS

Sullivan East 66, Hampton 28

Emma Aubrey sank five shots from beyond the arc as part of her 19-point performance, leading the Sullivan East Patriots past Hampton on the opening night of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic.

Jenna Hare’s 15 points, Hayley Grubb’s 10 points and Ashley Nunley’s nine rebounds also led the way for East. The Patriots (2-2) led by 18 points at halftime.

Hampton (9-4) received eight points apiece from Madison McClain and Sara Orr.

Unicoi County overpowered Unaka, 52-32, in another tournament contest.

