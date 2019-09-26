Cole Simmons put on a show as the George Wythe Maroons ran their winning streak to four straight.
The senior quarterback threw for 155 yards and rushed for 137 more to key GW’s 34-16 Mountain Empire District football win over the Auburn Eagles.
Simmons fired two scoring strikes to Braydon Thompson (six catches, 97 yards) and also rushed for a TD.
Ravvon Wells added 155 rushing yards for the Maroons (4-1), who led just 14-10 at halftime but dominated the final 24 minutes.
Auburn (3-2) was led by Payson Kelley’s 113 rushing yards.
VOLLEYBALL
Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 2
Caitlin Pierce slammed down 11 kills and hustled her way to eight digs as Chilhowie survived for a 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 15-8 Hogoheegee District victory over Rural Retreay.
Lakken Hanshew (nine kills, four blocks), Chloe Adams (11 digs, four kills), Lindsey Walker (15 digs) and Heidi Adams (16 assists) contributed to the victory.
Rural Retreat received an 18-kill, six-ace, four-dig, four-block stat line from Abby Musser.
Honaker 3, Twin Valley 0
Abigail Lester’s 12 kills, Emma Barton’s 13 digs and Autumn Miller’s 13 assists helped Honaker take a 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers.
Honaker (8-3) also received eight kills from Hannah Hess.
Virginia High 3, Marion 0
Dianna Spence had a strong all-around performance – nine kills, five digs, five blocks – as the Virginia High Bearcats breezed to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 mashing of Marion.
Hannah Knight (25 assists, nine digs), Camden Jones (12 kills, 10 digs) and Caitlin Hampton (10 digs, six kills) keyed the win as well.
Marion was led by Chloe Campbell (nine digs, four assists), Anna Hagy (six digs) and Kaylee Holbrook (three kills).
Castlewood 3, J.I Burton 1
Janakay Kiser had seven kills and Layne Bush added six kills, five blocks and two aces, leading Castlewood to its first win of the season, 25-27, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12, over J.I. Burton.
Castlewood (1-11) also received five kills, two aces and one block for Anneliese White, 15 assists and three aces from Adriana Salyer and five kills, three aces, two blocks and a dig by Brooke Traverse.
Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 2
Behind 21 kills and three blocks from Anna Whited, Eastside outlasted Thomas Walker for a 25-20, 17-25, 25-16, 21-25, 16-14 Cumberland District win.
Kaylee Yates (seven kills, seven blocks) and Laura Lanteri (eight kills, seven aces) also played well as the Spartans recorded a key district win for the second time in three days after beating Rye Cove on Tuesday.
Bella Schwartz led TW with 37 assists, 21 digs and five aces.
Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 0
Katie Harless slammed down 12 kills and Emme Thompson dished out 19 assists to highlight Abingdon’s 25-10, 25-15, 25-8 Mountain 7 District win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
AHS (15-2, 5-0) also received 10 digs from Morgan Blevins, four blocks from Cassie Farley, nine digs and three aces from Abby Boyd and 11 digs from Lacie Bertke.
Grundy 3, Council 1
Jessi Looney supplied 13 kills and Kennedi Plymal added 17 digs as the Golden Wave took a 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 win in a Buchanan County showdown.
Ali Austin paced Council with six kills.
Sullivan East 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
Gracie Byrd had 10 kills and Ashton Adkins dished out 26 assists, leading the Patriots past the Black Knights 25-14, 25-13, 25-8.
Zoe Johnson and Cayden Boggess had six kills each for the Patriots, who improved to 5-5 in the District 1-AA competition. Hayley Grubb contributed seven digs in the winning effort.
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan Central 1
Elizabethton earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22 Three Rivers Conference win over the Sullivan Central Cougars.
Central was led by Elaina Vaughan’s 18 kills and three aces.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 2
Jamayia Honaker slammed down a career-high 26 kills as Tennessee High edged Volunteer 25-21, 25-21, 27-29, 24-26, 15-9 in a Big Six Conference thriller.
Kenzie Nickels added 18 kills and eight blocks of her own for the Vkings (23-14, 4-5), while Riley McCracken supplied 24 assists, 12 digs and nine kills.
Evie Cozart and Macy Hurley were stellar on defense, combining for 31 digs.
Twin Springs 3, Rye Cove 2
Emma Dingus and Kaitlyn Wallace each had 17 kills as Twin Springs eked out a 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 triumph over archrival Rye Cove.
Alyssa McCracken’s 42 digs and Ryleigh Gillenwater’s 21 assists also played a part in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 9, Daniel Boone 2
Mya Howren set the tone with three goals and two assists as Tennessee High dominated Daniel Boone.
Riley Miller also had three goals, while Delaney Powers, Emma Arnold and Sophie Arnold also found the back of the net. Amelia Terry dished out three assists.
