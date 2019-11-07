graham

The football team at Graham High School is explosive.

How explosive, exactly?

Well, the G-Men scored six touchdowns and totaled 44 points in the opening 12 minutes on Thursday night in a 46-7 mashing of Southwest District rival Marion at Mitchell Stadium.

Tre Booker rushed for two scores in that first quarter, while Devin Lester returned an interception for a touchdown and also threw TD passes to Xavyion Turner and Marqus Ray.

A safety and a TD pass from Jamir Blevins to Joey Dales also highlighted the first-quarter onslaught. Booker finished with 46 yards on three carries for the G-Men, who are 8-2.

Marion (3-7) got on the board with 3:19 remaining when Zachary Richardson recorded a touchdown. Richardson finished with 70 yards on 22 carries.

VOLLEYBALL

George Wythe 3, Covington 0

Marisa Turpin tallied 13 kills, nine digs and six aces as George Wythe collected a 25-20, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Covington Cougars in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament.

The Maroons (17-13) clinched a spot in the VHSL Class 1 state tourney for the second straight year and will play at Mountain Empire District rival in Tuesday’s title match.

Karrah James (18 assists, six aces, four digs) and Nina Dillow (11 digs, nine kills) played well too for GW.

GIRLS SOCCER

Greeneville 2, Murfreesboro Central 0

Delana DeBusk and Macy Vermillion scored as Greeneville got the win in the TSSAA Class AA state tournament.

