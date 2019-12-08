The Elizabethton Cyclones completed a perfect season on a day in which their quarterback was nearly perfect.
Bryson Rollins rushed for 136 yards and passed for 105 more as Elizabethton cruised to a 30-6 victory over Springfield in the TSSAA Class 4A state championship football game on Saturday at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.
Rollins was 11-of-12 through the air with a TD pass to Zachary Hartley, while also getting it done with his legs. The Cyclones (15-0) held a 339-133 edge in total offense en route to their first state title since 1938.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sullivan East 70, Eastside 56
Sullivan East overcame an early 15-point deficit to defeat Eastside in a battle of two of the top teams in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
East trailed 27-12 eight minutes into the game, but persevered and took control down the stretch. Dylan Bartley led the Patriots with 17 points, while Clayton Ivester added 15 points.
Eastside – the VHSL Class 1 state runner-up the past two seasons – received 29 points from Ethan Powers in what was the first game of the season for the Spartans.
Virginia High 65, Sullivan North 55
The duo of Tyler Strong (21 points) and Gavin Austin (20 points) led the way as Virginia High won the third-place game of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Isaac Simcox (13 points) also scored in double digits for the Bearcats.
North received 17 points apiece from Trey Williams and Christian Hill.
Twin Valley 51, Hurley 49
Trevor McGlothlin’s bucket with two seconds left in overtime gave Twin Valley the triumph in the third-place game of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
McGlothlin finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds and helped the Panthers overcame a 10-point second-half deficit.
Dylan Hall’s 17 points paced Hurley.
Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 42
Ray Berry scored 10 points – one of eight Chilhowie players to score – as the Warriors downed Lebanon in the seventh-place game of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Lebanon managed just two points over the final eight minutes. Sage Potts led the Pioneers with 13 points.
Grundy 57, Pike Central (Ky.) 53
Cade Looney had 25 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks as Grundy opened the season with a win.
The Golden Wave also received 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from Corey Keene.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley 49, Hurley 30
Freshman Haylee Moore scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to a 49-30 win over the Rebels in the Modern Chevrolet Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic finals.
Northwood 38, Wilmington Christian 12
Megan Frye and Caroline Hayden scored eight points each for the Panthers in the Modern Chevrolet Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
Leah Myles had six points in the loss.
Marion 64, Holston 48
Kailey Terry led a balanced attack with 13 points as Marion mashed Holston in the third-place game of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Kaylee Poston (12 points), Anna Hagy (11 points) and Amber Kimberlin (10 points) also played well for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Holston received 24 points from Liyah French.
Honaker 60, Lee High 24
Halle Hilton scored 15 points and Kiley Vance (12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals) stuffed the stat sheet as Honaker hammered Lee High in the seventh-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Lee shot 9-for-61 (14.8 percent) from the field
Lebanon 55, East Ridge (Ky.) 38
Averie Price poured in 26 points – to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals – as the Lebanon Pioneers claimed fifth place in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
East Ridge committed 32 turnovers.
Thomas Walker 48, Harlan Independent (Ky.) 33
The performances of Lakin Burke (19 points) and Shelbie Fannon (16 points) helped Thomas Walker triumph.
Eastside 61, Sullivan North 31
Kaylee Yates (18 points, 13 rebounds) starred in Eastside’s victory over Sullivan North in the fifth-place game of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Izzy Stevens added six assists for the Spartans.
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Springs 55, Council 20
Connor Lane of Twin Springs scored 21 points – more than the output of Council’s entire team – as the Titans triumphed.
