Anna Whited was all over the court – finishing with 15 kills, 12 digs and 11 aces – as her outstanding effort highlighted Eastside’s 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Rye Cove in a Cumberland District volleyball showdown.
Laura Lanteri’s eight kills and five aces was also a highlight for the Spartans, while Kaylee Yates (six kills, three blocks) and Tiney Hamilton (21 assists) starred as well.
Sullivan Central 3, Unicoi County 0
Elaina Vaughan (nine kills) and Taylor Wilson (seven kills) dominated at the net as the Sullivan Central Cougars cruised to a 25-11, 25-21, 25-8 Three Rivers Conference win.
Laiken Hoback dished out 16 assists in the victory.
Lebanon 3, Tazewell 0
Averie Price slammed down a dozen kills as Lebanon trumped Tazewell, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13.
Jaylee Stanley’s 15 assists and Kara Long’s nine kills also highlighted the win.
Jensen Meade (14 digs), Payton Harvey (four kills) and Ciana Hicks (five digs) were the statistical leaders for Tazewell.
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
Hannah Knight (13 assists) and Maddy Moore (nine assists) did the distributing in Virginia High’s 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 victory over Southwest District foe Graham.
Camden Jones (seven digs, six kills) and Emma Branson (nine digs) also played well for the Bearcats, who won for the second time in as many nights.
Grundy 3, Hurley 0
Emma Deel dealt out 13 aces and five kills as Grundy hammered Hurley for a 25-5, 25-11, 25-14 Black Diamond District triumph.
Skylar Stiltner (16 digs) and Kennedi Plymal (seven aces, six kills) and Emily Rasnake (seven kills) played well too for the Golden Wave.
Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 0
Patrick Henry senior Hannah Holmes put her name in the school record book as the Rebels rolled to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 Hogoheegee District victory over the Chilhowie Warriors.
Holmes had 11 digs to bring her career total to 1,529, tops among all players in program history. She also had five aces as part of her memorable night.
Ella Maiden (11 kills), Abigail Belcher (nine kills) and Logan Newberry (19 assists, six digs, three aces) paced PH as well.
Honaker 3, Council 1
Abigail Lester’s 10 kills and Emma Barton’s 13 digs were a major reason why the Honaker Tigers took a 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 Black Diamond District victory over the Council Cobras.
Lakin Perkins added eight kills and Autumn Miller dished out a dozen assists.
The quartet of Allie Austin (four kills), Brooke Tiller (11 service points), Abby Stevens (four blocks) and Lakota Helton (nine assists) were strong in defeat for Council.
Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 1
Karleigh Stephenson was on point with 11 assists and eight aces as Northwood notched a 21-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18 Hogoheegee District triumph over Rural Retreat.
A seven-kill, seven-dig stat line from Chloe Bordwine and a 12-dig, six-ace performance by Halieigh Snodgrass were key.
Abby Musser (13 kills, four aces) and Alexis Ryan (nine kills) led Rural Retreat.
Abingdon 3, Lee 0
Katie Harless had 13 kills and three aces and Cassie Farley contributed nine kills and five aces to lead the Falcons to a 25-11, 25-22, 25-11 Mountain 7 District victory over the Generals.
Morgan Blevins added six kills and three aces and Emme Thompson tallied 21 assists, 11 digs and two aces for the Falcons (14-2, 4-0).
Lee was paced by Abigail Edwards (14 assists), Hannah Reasor (14 digs) and Philly Torentino (five kills, one ace).
George Wythe 3, Galax 1
Nina Dillow and Marisa Turpin each had eight kills as George Wythe stormed back for a 15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 27-25 Mountain Empire District win.
The Maroons (8-7) also received 11 assists from Alexis Vaught. Galax was led by Saige Leonard’s 14 kills.
Tenn. High 3, David Crockett 0
Seniors Kloey Tester, Riley McCracken, Evie Cozart, Macy Hurley, Kenzie Nickels and Alie Bassett shined on Senior Night in Tennessee High’s 25-15, 25-14, 25-9 triumph over David Crockett.
Tester (12 kills, 11 digs), McCracken (13 assists, seven kills, five digs), Cozart (14 digs), Hurley (12 digs), Nickels (five kills, three blocks, two aces), Bassett (three kills) enjoyed their moment in the spotlight as the Vikings improved to 22-14.
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 2
Kaitlyn Wallace (26 kills) and Emma Dingus (24 kills) led five Twin Springs players with double-digit kill totals as the Titans outlasted Cumberland District archrival Castlewood for a 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13 win.
Chloe Lane (13 kills), Chloe Burke (13 kills) and Chloe Gilmer (12 kills) all share the same first name and they all got in on the hit parade as well for Twin Springs.
Thomas Walker 3, J.I. Burton 0
Savannah Hall served up five aces and hustled her way to eight digs as Thomas Walker cruised to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-11 triumph over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Bella Schwartz (23 assists) an Talyn Dibrell (11 kills) powered the Pioneers as well.
Marion 3, Richlands 2
Amber Kimberlin had 13 assists, 13 digs and six kills and Kaylyn Baggett added seven kills and three blocks to lead Marion to a marathon 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9 Southwest District win over the previously unbeaten Blue Tornado.
Chloe Campbell (14 assists, 11 digs), Audrey Moss (5 kills) and Kaylee Holbrook (5 kills) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricane.
Lauren Earls tallied 21 digs, 18 assists and eight kills for Richlands (6-1). Other Blues to fill the scorebook were Kristen Hedrick (12 kills), Mackenzie Osborne (nine digs, eight kills), Katlynn Baldwin (37 digs) and Carson Richardson (26 digs, 19 assists, seven kills).
John Battle 3, Ridgeview 0
Keelie Pippin dished out 14 assists as the John Battle Trojans rolled to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 win over Ridgeview.
Logan Leonard and Emma Harmon each had eight kills for Battle, while Bethany Smith (13 digs) and Harmon (six digs) were leaders on defense for the Trojans.
Girls Soccer
Tenn. High 2, Jefferson County 1
Emma Arnold scored two goals to lead the Vikings past the Patriots.
Arnold’s sister, Chloe, assisted on one of those two goals.
Kyra Littleford had 11 saves in goal for the Vikings (7-3-1, 4-1), who will host Daniel Boone on Thursday at the Stone Castle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.