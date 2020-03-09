Luke Hale spun a no-hitter as Sullivan East High School opened the 2020 baseball season with a 4-0 win over Unicoi County on Monday at home.
Hale struck out nine, while walking one and hitting two.
Seth Chafin and Perry Casaday each had two hits, while Dylan Bartley had a key two-run triple in the Patriots’ three-run fifth inning.
Sullivan Central 4, Johnson County 0
Trey Sells struck out 11 in tossing a two-hit shutout as Sullivan Central opened the season with a Three Rivers Conference triumph.
Nathaniel Mullins went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars at the plate. Ethan Icenhour accounted for both of Johnson County’s hits.
Dobyns-Bennett 12, Tennessee High 7
Sam Ritz had four hits and three RBIs as Dobyns-Bennett topped Tennessee High in the season-opener for both teams.
Five THS pitchers combined to yield 12 hits and issue 14 free passes (walks and hit batsmen), while the Vikings defense committed three errors. A seven-run second inning put D-B ahead to stay.
Brayden Blevins had a pair of RBI doubles for Tennessee High, while Daniel Hicks also had a RBI double for the Vikings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.