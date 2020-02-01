It was a night to remember for Lauren Earls.
Earls scored her 1,000th career point and helped Richlands High School earn a stunning 55-45 Southwest District girls basketball win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Friday.
Earls finished with 25 points and four assists as the Blue Tornado handed Lebanon its first SWD loss of the season.
Richlands outscored the Pioneers 12-2 in the extra session to prevail.
Denissa Ball had 15 rebounds in the win.
Emily Musick’s 16 points led the way for Lebanon, while Averie Price (14 points) and Kara Long (11 points) also scored in double digits.
Sullivan East 61, Unicoi County 41
Hayley Grubb went for 21 points as Sullivan East earned a Three Rivers Conference road win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils.
Riley Nelson’s layup at the halftime buzzer put East up 27-26 and the Patriots (17-9, 7-2) led the rest of the way. Jenna Hare’s 14 points and Nelson’s 10 points were also vital to the victory.
Unicoi County (13-11, 3-6) managed just 15 second-half points. The Blue Devils were led by Ashtan Vance’s 14 points.
Sullivan Central 44, Happy Valley 29
Abbey Crawford’s 14-point, six-rebound performance propelled Sullivan Central to a Three Rivers Conference win over Happy Valley.
Parker Hurd added 10 points for the Cougars.
Patrick Henry 52, Rural Retreat 31
The Rebels wrapped up the Hogoheegee District regular season title with the win over the Indians.
Breanna Yarber paced Patrick Henry with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Delanie Trivitt led Rural Retreat 13 points.
Virginia High 48, Marion 34
Dianna Spence scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers, to lead the Bearcats to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
The Bearcats held a 25-17 halftime lead en route to the win and avenged an earlier loss to the ‘Canes.
Union 85, Lee High 18
The Union Bears hit 13 3-pointers and placed six scorers in double digits in rolling to a Mountain 7 District triumph over the Generals from Lee High.
Union (13-5, 5-4) led 26-0 after one quarter and 42-5 at halftime. Isabella Blagg (16 points), Emili Brooks (16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists), Heather Lipps (12 points), Abby Slagle (11 points, eight rebounds), Jayda Smith (11 points, nine rebounds) and Brooke Bailey (11 points) led the way for Union.
Lee (4-14, 0-7) got eight of its 18 points from Drew Cox.
Thomas Walker 46, Twin Springs 28
Thomas Walker sophomore Lakin Burke scored 20 points – nearly matching Twin Springs’ entire total – as the Pioneers topped the Titans in a Cumberland District matchup.
TW improved to 15-2.
Rye Cove 56, Castlewood 25
Trista Snow’s 14-point, 11-rebound masterpiece helped Rye Cove record a Cumberland District triumph.
Chloe Gibson (11 points) and Sarah Cupova (10 points, 22 rebounds) also played well for the Eagles.
Adi Hall led Castlewood with 12 points, while Sylvia Gray hauled down a dozen rebounds.
Honaker 64, Twin Valley 28
Kyla Boyd scored 26 points to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Halle Hilton added 17 while Leanna McNulty tallied 13 with 16 rebounds.
Ridgeview 55, Wise County Central 47
Brooklyn Frazier had her usually stellar performance – 19 points, four assists, three steals – as the Ridgeview Wolfpack earned a Mountain 7 District win over visiting Wise County Central.
Cassidy Thomas added 15 points and Hailey Sutherland had a 10-point, eight-rebound performance in the win. Ridgeview (14-4, 6-2) trailed 9-7 after one quarter against its archrival.
Central (9-10, 4-5) was led by Hannah Carter’s 15 points and the 13 points provided by Hannah McAmis.
Tazewell 75, Graham 52
Rae White had 19 points to lead Tazewell’s balanced attack as the Bulldogs earned a Southwest District win and avenged an earlier loss to Graham.
Lexi Herald’s 15 points, Taylor Ray’s 12 points and Grace Hancock’s 11 points were also valuable.
Shayla Short scored 11 points to lead Graham, while Julia Day and Kelsey Wheeler finished with 10 points apiece.
Tennessee High 35, Cherokee 26
Kenzie Nickels had 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals as Tennessee High earned a Senior Night triumph over Cherokee.
Tori Ryan added eight points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Vikings, who closed the game on a 19-8 run. THS trailed 15-9 at halftime, before putting together its rally.
BOYS
Patrick Henry 48, Rural Retreat 33
Dakota Rector dropped in 14 points while Zach Brown and Ean Rhea both reached double figures with 11 in leading the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Patrick Henry (7-8, 3-3) took command early with a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.
Rhea and Cody Smith both had 10 rebounds for the Rebels.
Wise County Central 67, Ridgeview 45
Isaiah McAmis poured in seven 3-pointers and finished with 32 points to lead the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.
Wise County Central jumped out to a 25-8 first quarter lead en route to the win.
Elijah Hayes added 14 points for the Warriors.
Union 67, Lee High 45
Sean Cusano scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds and three asissts as Union overpowered the Lee High Generals for a Mountain 7 District win.
Bradley Bunch had nine of his 15 points in the first quarter to set the tone for Union (12-6, 5-4), which built a 12-point halftime lead. Noah Jordan added 10 points for the Bears, who shot 55 percent from the field.
Lee (10-7, 2-6) was led by the 22-point performance of Jacob Whitaker. Whitaker made nine of his 13 shots from the field and also yanked down nine rebounds.
Marion 52, Virginia High 49
Kyle Robinson scored a dozen points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes edged the Virginia High Bearcats in a Southwest District clash,
Marion led 16-7 after the first quarter, but VHS rallied to tie things up at halftime. The Bearcats led 41-40 with eight minutes remaining, but Marion made the plays down the stretch to prevail.
Grant Williams added 11 points in the win.
Gavin Austin (18 points) and Jake Johnston (12 points) were the leading scorers for Virginia High.
Castlewood 63, Rye Cove 50
The duo of Zach Owens and Hunter Hicks carried Castlewood past Rye Cove in a Cumberland District clash.
Owens finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Blue Devils, while Hicks had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Shane Aesque (11 points) and Dylan Mullins (10 points) scored in double digits too.
Castlewood outscored Rye Cove 22-11 in the third quarter to take control.
Mason Hardin led the Cove with 15 points, while Matthew Rhoton finished with 13 points.
Richlands 83, Lebanon 80
Bryson Richardson hit a pair of free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to give the Blue Tornado a Southwest District win over the Pioneers.
Cade Simmons led Richlands (10-8, 6-1) with 33 points and 17 rebounds while Richardson finished with 24 points and seven assists. Sage Webb had 11 points and 10 assists for the Blues.
Simmons and Richardson combined for eight of Richlands nine points in OT.
Sage Potts led Lebanon with 29 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as Preston Steele added 17 points.
Sullivan East 42, Unicoi County 41
Dylan Bartley pumped in 22 points as Sullivan East survived for a victory in a low-scoring Three Rivers Conference clash.
East trailed 12-5 after the first quarter, but battled back to regain the lead by halftime and held on the rest of the way. Bartley had a dozen points in the second quarter alone to lead the charge by the Patriots.
Grundy 62, Hurley 36
Cade Looney had 31 points and 15 rebounds as Black Diamond District leader Grundy won again.
Logan Cole added 10 points for the Golden Wave (16-1, 5-0), while Jake McCoy and Cory Keene scored five points apiece.
Tyler Young had 12 points for Hurley.
Honaker 67, Twin Valley 45
Grayson Honaker pumped in 31 points as the Honaker Tigers topped Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District victory.
The Tigers triumphed in their first game since head coach Brandon Miller resigned due to personal reasons. Athletic director Trevor Coleman is the interim boss at Honaker and The Tigers put Friday’s game away with a 16-6 run to open the second half.
Trajon Boyd added 10 points in the win.
Wade Cantrell and Chance Keen led Twin Valley with 11 points apiece.
Graham 81, Tazewell 51
Zach Dales had 14 points as Graham slammed Southwest District foe Tazewell.
Nick Owens (12 points) and Joey Dales (11 points) also played well for the G-Men.
Tennessee High 88, Cherokee 61
Nolan Wishon scored his 1,000th career point as the Tennessee High Vikings vanquished Cherokee in Big Seven Conference play. No other details were provided.
