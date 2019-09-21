Koby Crist was clutch and as a result Union remained unbeaten.
Crist connected on a 21-yard field goal with 5.4 seconds remaining to give the Bears a 37-35 victory over defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Graham on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium in a battle between Southwest Virginia football superpowers.
A penalty negated Crist’s first attempt which was good and after a timeout, he calmly split the uprights once again.
Overcoming an early 10-0 deficit, Union (4-0) led 27-10 with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter and the Bears were up 34-22 with 7:47 remaining. However, Graham (2-2) rallied and took a 35-34 lead with 2:35 left on Devin Lester’s touchdown pass to Xayvion Turner.
The Bears didn’t panic and Crist rewarded them with his kick.
Mason Polier rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns for the bunch from Big Stone Gap. Antwun Jenkins added two touchdowns of his own.
Graham was led by Lester’s 328 passing yards and 98 rushing yards. It was the G-Men’s first loss to a VHSL opponent since Union beat them in the 2017 VHSL Region 2D title game.
Union 0 13 14 10—37
Graham 10 0 6 19—35
Scoring Summary
G – X. Turner 36 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Dales 20 FG
U – Polier 2 run (Crist kick)
U – Jenkins 4 pass from Gibson (kick blocked)
U – Polier 12 run (Crist kick)
U – Polier 18 INT return (Crist kick)
G – Lester 6 run (kick blocked)
G – Lester 1 run (run failed)
U – Jenkins 78 pass from Gibson (Crist kick)
G – Turner 12 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Turner 21 pass from Lester (pass failed)
U – Crist 21 FG
Wise Central 28, Virginia High 21
C.J. Crabtree led the comeback charge as the Wise County Central Warriors rallied for a non-district victory over visiting Virginia High.
Virginia High (0-4) led 21-7 in the third quarter, but Central got rolling. Crabtree scored the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter and then reached the end zone for the go-ahead score on a 50-yard jaunt with 4:57 remaining.
Crabtree finished with 244 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. Noah Bolling also reached the end zone for the Warriors (3-1), who piled up 334 yards on the ground.
Stevie Thomas (26 carries, 206 yards, two touchdowns) shined for VHS, while Dominic Norris got the Bearcats on the board in the first quarter by returning an interception for a score.
Virginia High 7 7 7 0—21
Wise Co. Central 7 0 14 7—28
Scoring Summary
VHS – Norris 23 INT return (Carroll kick)
WCC – Crabtree 52 run (Daniels kick)
VHS – Thomas 35 run (Carroll kick)
VHS – Thomas 87 run (Carroll kick)
WCC –Bolling 1 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 56 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 50 run (Daniels kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 10, WCC 5; Rushes-Yards: VHS 47-289, WCC 35-334; Passing Yards: VHS 67, WCC 25; Comp.-Att.-Int.: VHS 6-9-0, WCC 1-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 1-0, WCC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: VHS 4-35, WCC 3-27; Punts-Average: VHS 3-32.6, WCC 2-49.
Union County 27, Sullivan East 20
Zach Pierce’s 7-yard touchdown run with 4:46 remaining gave the Union County Patriots the lead for good as they edged the Sullivan East Patriots in a Northeastern Conference contest.
Pierce scored three touchdowns as Union County (2-3, 1-1) piled up 284 yards on the ground and did not attempt a single pass.
East (0-4, 0-2) was led by quarterback Dylan White, who rushed for a touchdown and threw scoring strikes to Hunter Brown and Lake Mullins. White passed for 140 yards.
Scoring Summary
UC – Creech 1 run (kick failed)
SE – White 1 run (Hamelryck kick)
UC – Pierce 3 run (Nicely run)
SE – Brown 29 pass from White (kick failed)
UC – Pierce 4 run (kick failed)
SE – L. Mullins 4 pass from White (Hamelryck kick)
UC – Pierce 7 run (Rockford kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: UC 18, SE 10; Rushes-Yards: UC 43-284, SE 20-28; Passing Yards: UC 0, SE 145; Comp.-Att.-Int.: UC 0-0-0, SE 14-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: UC 1-1, SE 1-1; Penalties-Yards: UC 10-93, SE 5-20; Punts-Average: UC 1-16, SE 3-34.
J.I. Burton 41, Twin Springs 0
J.I. Burton set the tone early as Seth Huffman snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game as the Raiders rolled to a Cumberland District victory.
Burton (2-2, 1-0) held a 348-136 edge in total offense and took advantage of six Twin Springs turnovers.
Esau Teasley needed just four carries to rack up 127 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while senior fullback Mikey Culbertson scored two TDs of his own.
Twin Springs (2-2, 0-1) was led by Corbin Kilgore’s 83 rushing yards.
J.I. Burton 14 6 21 0—41
Twin Springs 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
JIB – Huffman INT return (kick blocked)
JIB – Culbertson 22 run (Lovell pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Teasley 81 run (kick failed)
JIB – Culbertson 11 run (Woods run)
JIB – Woods 1 run (Godsey kick)
JIB – Teasley 7 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 17, TS 9; Rushes-Yards: JIB 33-273, TS 32-113; Passing Yards: JIB 75, TS 23; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 7-11-0, TS 2-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 0-0, TS 6-5; Penalties-Yards: JIB 9-60, TS 3-45; Punts-Average: JIB 1-18, TS 1-43
Northwood 18, Twin Valley 0
The Northwood Panthers snapped an 11-game losing skid by posting their first shutout since blanking Rye Cove in 2012.
Northwood (1-2) limited the Twin Valley Panthers (1-3) to just 62 yards of total offense.
Robert Burkett, Tyler Waddle and Josh Robbins had touchdown runs in the win.
First-year boss Tim Johnson of Northwood got his first head-coaching win since 2007 when he was leading the program at Patrick Henry. That win a dozen years ago happened to come against Northwood.
Twin Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Northwood 6 6 0 6—18
Scoring Summary
N – Burkett 3 run (kick failed)
N – Waddle 7 run (run failed)
N – Robbins 29 run (kick failed)
Marion 9, John Battle 7
Tanner Tate was tough as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes edged John Battle and gave first-year boss Tim Smith his first head-coaching win.
Tate got his hand on Jayden Farley’s field goal attempt in the final moments to help Marion (1-2) prevail in a defensive struggle. Tate also had 113 rushing yards and 75 passing yards.
Down 7-0 after Gabe Blaylock’s touchdown run gave the Trojans (1-3) the lead, Marion tied it when Bradley Thomas returned an interception 96 yards for a score.
Then, Marion took the lead for good on a safety when Luke Pruitt sacked Battle’s quarterback and the pigskin was fumbled out of the end zone.
Devin Hamm added 125 yards of total offense for Marion.
John Battle 0 7 0 0—7
Marion 0 0 7 2—9
Scoring Summary
JB – Blaylock 2 run (Farley kick)
M – B. Thomas 96 INT return (Hannula kick)
M – Safety, ball fumbled out of the back of the end zone
Team Stats
First Downs: JB 13, M 11; Rushes-Yards: JB 30-61, M 38-193; Passing Yards: JB 135, M 75; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 13-25-1, M 7-22-1; Fumbles-Lost: JB 2-2, M 2-1; Penalties-Yards: JB 5-25, M 8-70; Punts-Average: JB 6-30, M 5-35.5
George Wythe 65, Carroll Co. 35
Ravvon Wells scored five touchdowns – four rushing and one receiving – to lead the Maroons to a wild shootout over the Cavaliers.
Wells finished the night with 146 yards rushing on 18 carries while Dayson McMillian scored three touchdowns carrying the ball nine times for 106 yards.
Quarterback Cole Simmons completed 15 of 21 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown while Braydon Thompson caught six passes for 177 yards.
Dylan Rodrique led Carroll County’s offense with 18 carries for 134 yards.
Carroll County 7 14 7 7—35
George Wythe 14 21 16 14—65
Scoring Summary
CC – Burcham 74 pass from Motley (Marshall kick)
GW-Wells 10 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Wells 6 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – D.McMillian 4 run (Kapranos kick)
CC – Burcham 24 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
GW – Wells 4 run (Kapranos kick)
CC – Rodrique 44 run (Marshall kick)
GW – Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – D.McMillian 2 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Safety, Thompson tackled punter in end zone
GW – Wells 3 run (Kapranos kick)
CC – Rodrique 7 run (Marshall kick)
GW – D.McMillian 45 run (Kapranos kick)
CC – Motley 15 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
GW – B.Jollay 2 run (Kapranos kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: CC 15, GW 28; Rushes-Yards: CC 31-202, GW 41-362; Passing Yards: CC 180 GW 285; Comp.-Att.-Int.: CC 10-17-0, GW 15-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: CC 2-0, GW 1-0; Penalties-Yards: CC 6-45, GW 10-81
Patrick Henry 51, Lee High 6
The Patrick Henry Rebels are still rolling.
Dakota Rector passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns as PH moved to 4-0 with an emphatic road win over the Lee High Generals.
Patrick Henry finished with 548 yards of total offense and got it done through the air and on the ground.
Rector was 8-of-11 and hooked up with Ean Rhea (three catches, 103 yards, two TDs) and Caleb Walk on TD tosses.
Zach Brown (11 carries, 160 yards) and Cody Smith (15 carries, 129 yards) led the way as usual in the rushing department. The Rebels led 38-0 at halftime and have scored 41, 60, 40 and 51 points in their four triumphs.
Lee (0-3) was limited to 228 yards of total offense and got its lone touchdown on a third-quarter run by quarterback Tanner Laster.
Patrick Henry 16 22 6 7—51
Lee High 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
PH – Z. Brown 51 run (Z. Brown run)
PH – Rhea 43 pass from Rector (Z. Brown run)
PH – C. Smith 22 run (Z. Brown run)
PH – Rhea 17 pass from Rector (C. Taylor kick)
PH – Pruitt 1 run (C. Taylor kick)
L – Laster 60 run (kick blocked)
PH – Walk 4 pass from Rector (kick failed)
PH – Beeson 57 run (C. Taylor kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 27, L 12; Rushes-Yards: PH 37-377, L 41-204; Passing Yards: PH 171, L 24; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 8-11-0, L 4-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: PH 0-0, L 1-0; Penalties-Yards: PH 7-77, L 9-78; Punts-Average: PH 0-0, L 3-35.3
Galax 51, Rural Retreat 14
Rural Retreat’s defense had allowed just 29 total points in the season’s first three games.
Then the Indians ran into the buzzsaw that is Galax.
The Maroon Tide had 31 points by halftime and finished with 430 yards of total offense in moving to 4-0 with a win over the overpowered Indians.
Rural Retreat (2-2) got an 80-yard touchdown run by Dorian Delp in the first quarter and a 7-yard scoring jaunt by Isaac O’Neil in the fourth quarter. Delp (eight carries, 124 yards) and Lucas Brewer (13 carries, 88 yards) were the leaders in the loss.
Denver Brown had 112 rushing yards for Galax, while Cole Pickett passed for 209 yards.
Rural Retreat 7 0 0 7—14
Galax 14 17 13 17—51
Scoring Summary
G – Johnson 21 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
G – Johnson 4 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
RR – Delp 80 run (Brewer kick)
G – Ortiz 21 FG
G – Beeman 2 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Johnson 27 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
G – Johnson 26 pass from Pickett (kick failed)
G – Pickett 2 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Johnson 35 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
RR – O’Neil 7 run (Brewer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 12, G 23; Rushes-Yards: RR 39-304, G 33-221; Passing Yards: RR –(-3), G 209; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 1-10-0, G 13-27-1; Fumbles-Lost: RR 4-3, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 5-45, G 4-35; Punts-Average: RR 5-33, G 1-32.
Grundy 48, East Ridge, Ky. 0
Freshman Ian Scammell rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, to lift the Golden Wave to a 4-0 start to the season.
Grundy travels to Honaker for a key Black Diamond District contest next Friday.
Grundy 22 12 6 8—48
East Ridge 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring summary
G—Scammell 1 run (run failed)
G—Scammell 1 run (Meadows run)
G—Campbell 9 run (Scammell pass from Meadows)
G—McComas 22 pass from Meadows (run failed)
G—Scammell 8 run (run failed)
G—Vanover 70 kick ret (pass failed)
G—Stiltner 7 run (C. Snead pass from Meadows)
Team stats
First downs: G 16, ER 10; Rushes-yards: G 34-273, ER 32-85; Passing yards: G 39, ER 35; Comp-Att-Int: G 2-3-0, ER 2-8-0; Fumbles-lost: G 1-1, ER 4-0; Penalties-yards: G 13-86, ER 4-32; Punts-average: G 0-0, ER 1-(-2).
Thomas Walker 54, Rye Cove 12
Jason Cowden and Dalton Langley each scored two touchdowns as Thomas Walker trounced Cumberland District rival Rye Cove and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1996.
The Pioneers dominated on defense, limiting Rye Cove to just 179 yards of total offense. Logan Ely returned an interception 50 yards for a score and Jaron Warf scooped up a fumble and returned it 37 yards to the house.
Zack Kidwell rushed for a touchdown and threw for another, while Kenny Ball also got in on the touchdown party.
Mason Hardin and Matthew Hardin each had a touchdown run for Rye Cove.
Sullivan South 47, Sull. Central 23
The Sullivan Central Cougars did not succeed in their quest for back-to-back victories as they fell to rival Sullivan South. No other details were provided.
Trinity 53, Cherokee (N.C.) 0
Titus Brooks passed for 346 yards and five touchdowns as the Tri-Cities-based Trinity Academy Knights won big. Eli Allgood led the defense with 18 tackles.
