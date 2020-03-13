Kenzie Orfield and Katelyn Ziegler also produced for the Vikings (2-1). Bailey Lamb picked up the win in the circle.
Tennessee High defeated Cherokee 11-4 on Thursday, with big games from Tori Ryan, Nikki Duncan and Lamb.
Greeneville 8, Tennessee High 5
Tennessee High rallied from an 8-0 deficit, but fell short against the Greene Devils in the “Cure Tournament” in Sevierville.
The Vikings will play White County and Knox Halls at two different locations this afternoon.
