C.J. Crabtree scored three touchdowns as Wise County Central rolled to a 60-21 Thursday night football win over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Wise County Central became the first team from far Southwest Virginia to improve to 2-0 and the Warriors have put up 111 points so far. Central finished with 473 yards of total offense and built a 33-0 halftime lead.
Lebanon (0-2) received 130 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Casey White.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastside 3, Wise County Central 0
Anna Whited (16 kills), Kacie Jones (12 digs) and Tinley Hamilton (11 assists) helped Eastside improve to 5-0 with a 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 win over Wise County Central. Hannah McAmis had 18 digs for Central.
Virginia High 3, John Battle 0
Caitlin Hampton (13 kills, 14 digs) and Camden Jones (13 kills, 10 digs) spiked it and dug it in Virginia High’s 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory over John Battle. Hannah Knight’s 38 assists and Bre Owens’ 20 digs also contributed to the win.
Bethany Smith led Battle with 11 digs.
Rural Retreat 3, Bland County 0
Abby Musser’s 15 kills and Lacy Sullivan’s 15 assists helped Rural Retreat roll to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 win over Bland County.
Chilhowie 3, Castlewood 0
The Chilhowie Warriors cruised to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 win over Castlewood. No stats were provided.
Thomas Walker 3, Harlan County (Ky.) 0
Bella Schwartz served 13 aces and Talyn Dibrell slammed down 11 kills as Thomas Walker triumphed 25-11, 25-19, 25-9.
Patrick Henry 3, George Wythe 1
Ella Maiden and Avery Maiden each had nine kills in Patrick Henry’s 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20 win over George Wythe. Logan Newberry’s 25 assists, seven digs and five kills were also key.
Honaker 3, Twin Springs 1
Honaker took a 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15 triumph over Twin Springs. Emma Dingus had 10 kills in the loss.
Northwood 3, Marion 2
Chloe Bordwine collected 10 kills and Helena Parks recorded 26 digs in Northwood’s 26-24, 6-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12 win over Marion. Audrey Moss led Marion with nine kills.
Twin Valley 3, Montcalm (W.Va.) 0
Ryleigh Hagerman’s 25 digs and Haylee Moore’s seven kills highlighted Twin Valley’s 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 win.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 1
Ashton Adkins (41 assists, six kills) and Gracie Byrd (15 kills) starred in Sullivan East’s 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 win over Unicoi County.
Grundy 3, Ridgeview 2
Kennedi Plymal (15 kills, 21 digs) and Jessi Looney (15 kills, 19 digs) starred in Grundy’s 19-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22,15-13 win over Ridgeview.
Holston 3, Council 1
Liyah French and Jordan Lowe each slammed down 15 kills in Holston’s 25-13, 15-25, 25-16, 25-14 win over Council. Abbey Conde dished out 37 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Greeneville 3, Tennessee High 1
Emma Arnold accounted for Tennessee High’s lone goal in the loss.
