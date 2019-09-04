The duo of Alli Austin (seven aces, four kills) and Lakota Helton (18 service points) helped carry Council to a 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 non-district volleyball victory over Northwood on Tuesday night.
Chloe Bordwine (19 digs, four kills) and Haleigh Snodgrass (seven kills) were the leaders for Northwood.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1
Kloey Tester had 15 kills and 10 digs as Tennessee High ran its winning streak to seven matches with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Volunteer.
The Vikings (11-4) also received 10 kills from Kenzie Nickels, 22 assists from Riley McCracken and 15 digs from Evie Cozart.
George Wythe 3, Rural Retreat 0
Nina Dillow stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of seven kills, four digs and three aces as the George Wythe Maroons recorded 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 win over Wythe County rival Rural Retreat.
Marisa Turpin (six aces, five kills) and Karrah James (13 assists, six kills) also played well as GW (1-1) got its first win of the 2019 season.
Sullivan East 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
Ashton Adkins doled out 19 assists as Sullivan East steamrolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 victory over Chuckey-Doak.
Riley Nelson’s seven kills and Avery Johnson’s five kills were also key as East improved to 6-4.
Union 3, Rye Cove 0
Emili Brooks slammed down 14 kills as the Union Bears needed just 53 minutes to roll to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 win over the Rye Cove Eagles.
Union (3-0) also received an 11-kill, nine-dig showing from Jayda Smith, 10 digs from Isabella Blagg, 21 assists from Brooke Bailey and 11 digs from Abby Dickenson.
Rye Cove (2-2) got six digs apiece from Mattison Horton and Kara Smith.
Honaker 3, Castlewood 0
Abigail Lester and Hannah Hess each slammed down eight kills as Honaker cruised to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 win over Castlewood.
Autumn Miller added 21 assists and 12 service points for the Tigers (2-0), while Emma Barton hustled her way to 10 digs.
Anneliese White and Janakay Kiser each had five kills for Castlewood.
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan Central 2
The Elizabethton Cyclones outlasted Sullivan Central for a 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 17-15 Three Rivers Conference win.
The trio of Elaina Vaughan (16 kills), Taylor Wilson (15 kills) and Cassadi Cotter (14 kills) had big nights at the net for Central.
Wise County Central 3, Twin Springs 1
Olivia Sanders slammed down 14 kills in Wise County Central’s 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11 triumph over Twin Springs.
Hannah McAmis (16 digs) and Caitlin Glover (25 assists) also had top-notch performances for the Warriors.
Thomas Walker 3, Lee High 0
Talyn Dibrell’s 10 kills helped Thomas Walker take a 25-7, 25-16, 25-17 win over rival Lee High.
Bella Schwartz contributed 18 assists and Savannah Hall collected a dozen digs in the victory.
Grayson County 3, Holston 1
Jacie Bennett and Malorie Reeves each had 19 kills to lead Grayson County to a 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24 win over Holston.
Holston (1-3) was led by Jordan Lowe’s 12 kills, Abbey Conde’s 36 assists and Liyah French’s 19 digs.
John Battle 3, Lebanon 1
Emma Harmon had 10 kills and Bethany Smith hustled her way to 25 digs as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15 win over Lebanon.
Zoie Long’s nine kills and Keelie Pippin’s 23 assists also contributed to the win.
Kara Long (25 digs, 13 kills) and Averie Price (22 digs, 15 kills) were the leaders for Lebanon.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 8, Daniel Boone 0
Emma Arnold scored three goals and Claire Helms added two as the Vikings cruised to victory.
