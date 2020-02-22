Chilhowie erased a 22-point deficit scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter to take a 52-50 win over Patrick Henry for third place in the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Ray Berry had only four points in the game, but he had what may have been the two biggest points.
With 25 seconds remaining and the Warriors trailing 50-49, Berry scored on a layup to give Chilhowie a 51-50 lead. The Warriors increased that lead later with a free throw.
Lucas Doss led the Warriors with 17 points as D.J. Martin added 13.
Dakota Rector paced Patrick Henry with 29 points.
David Crockett 72, Tennessee High 64
Nolan Wishon scored 29 points and Mchale Bright added 10 in the Vikings loss to David Crockett in the District 1-AAA third place game at Cherokee High School.
Donta Hackler scored 22 points for the Pioneers (21-10), who led 37-24 at halftime. Mack Hensley added 19 points in the win.
Tennessee High (22-11) will visit Morristown East in a Region 1-AAA opening round game this week.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 52, Holston 31
Michaela Fiscus dropped in 24 points to help lead the Indians to a win over the Cavaliers for third place in the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Delanie Trivitt reached double figures for Rural Retreat with 14 points.
Liyah French led Holston with 14 points.
