Cole Rolen added 16 points and five steals for Northwood.
Holston 53, Honaker 49
Jordan Keith scored 27 points and Nick DeLatos added 20 for Holston.
Grayson Honaker paced Honaker with 30.
Twin Valley 54, Patrick Henry 48
Trevor McGlothlin scored 18 points as Twin Valley downed Patrick Henry.
Ian Rhea led PH with 14 points.
Council 42, Northwood 37
The Cobras outscored Northwood 14-9 in the first quarter en route to the non-district win.
Brooke Tiller led Council with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Magan Frye led Northwood with 11 points.
Rye Cove 60, Holston 52
Four players reached double figures for Rye Cove in the win. Liyah French paced Holston in scoring with 33.
