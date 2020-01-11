No high school basketball player in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia shined brighter than Mchale Bright on Friday night.
Bright scored 47 points in leading the Tennessee High Vikings to an 84-66 Big Seven Conference boys hoops win over the Volunteer Falcons at Viking Hall.
A 6-foot-3 senior, Bright made 18 shots from the field and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Bright had seven points after the first quarter, but then scored 13 in the second, 11 in the third and 16 over the game’s final eight minutes.
Nolan Wishon added 24 points for the Vikings, who host Abingdon today.
George Wythe 54, Galax 37
Dayson McMillian shined for the second straight night as George Wythe grabbed a Mountain Empire District win over the Galax Maroon Tide.
McMillian went for 18 points, 24 hours after he scored 21 points in a win over Chilhowie. Peyton Coe added 15 points for the Maroons (10-1), who limited Galax to 13 first-half points.
Gate City 61, Ridgeview 54
Bradley Dean tossed in 33 points as Gate City outlasted Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District road win.
Gate City led 24-17 after the first quarter, but the two teams played on even terms over the game’s final 24 minutes.
Gabe Brown (24 points) and Austin Mullins (11 points) were the top scorers for the Wolfpack, while Trenton Adkins yanked down 11 rebounds.
Wise County Central 62, Union 59
Isaiah McAmis tallied 27 points in leading the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District win over the Bears.
McAmis had 17 of his 27 points in the second quarter.
Elijah Hayes added 12 points for Wise Central (11-1, 4-0).
Sean Cusano paced Union (7-5, 2-2) with 31 points as he scored 17 of those also in the second quarter. Alex Rasnick added 18 points.
Union had a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer which fell short.
Tri-Cities 58, Berean 26
Drew Correll and John Gewelke each had 10 points as part of Tri-Cities Christian’s balanced attack as the Eagles improved to 10-4.
Chilhowie 60, Rural Retreat 40
Lucas Doss notched 20 points in leading the Warriors to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Ethan Puckett reached double figures for Chilhowie (8-6, 2-0) with 11 points.
Gavin Crowder led Rural Retreat with 12 points as the Indians committed 30 turnovers.
Graham 64, Virginia High 45
Xayvion Turner had 15 points to lead the Graham G-Men to a Southwest District win over the visiting Virginia High Bearcats.
David Graves added 12 points for Graham. Gavin Austin led VHS with 11 points.
Richlands 59, Marion 41
Cade Berry scored 22 points and Cade Simmons added 15 to lead the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Richlands put the game away by outscoring Marion 20-9 in the final period.
Sullivan East 76, Johnson County 52
Ethan Bradford lit it up from long range – knocking down seven 3-pointers and scoring 24 points – as Sullivan East stomped Three Rivers Conference rival Johnson County.
Dylan Bartley added 24 points of his own for the Patriots, who trailed 19-15 after one quarter and then proceeded to dominate the rest of the way. East made 14 shots from 3-point range.
Johnson County was led by the 20-point performance for Lucas Phillips.
Honaker 67, Council 32
Trajon Boyd scored 16 points as Honaker cruised to a Black Diamond District win over the Council Cobras.
Grayson Honaker’s 14 points and Luke Goodie’s 13 points were also key for the Tigers, who dominated throughout and finished with 14 3-pointers.
Caleb Hess led Council with 13 points.
Sullivan South 73, Sullivan Central 59
A sparkling 20-point Diamond – as in Sullivan South’s Ben Diamond – propelled the Rebels past Three Rivers Conference rival Sullivan Central.
Central (7-12) was led by Jacob Field’s 10 points.
Lebanon 72, Tazewell 59
Sage Potts scorched the nets for 30 points as Lebanon topped Tazewell for a Southwest District road win.
Preston Steele’s 17 points and Jacob Jackson’s 13 points also keyed the victory for the Pioneers.
Lee High 60, John Battle 38
The Lee High Generals continued their high level of play with a Mountain 7 District road win. No other details were provided.
GIRLS
Sullivan Central 48, Sullivan South 37
Peyton Sams stepped up and scored 18 points as Sullivan Central held off Sullivan South for a Three Rivers Conference victory.
With Abbey Crawford sidelined with an illness, Central (16-2) struggled in the game’s early stages and trailed 21-17 at halftime.
However, the Cougars dominated the second half. Macy McClellan added 13 points in the win.
South (7-10) was led by McKenzie Littleton’s 13 points.
Rural Retreat 53, Chilhowie 39
Lexy Nowers dominated to the tune of 17 points and 12 rebounds as Rural Retreat recorded a Hogoheegee District road win.
Michaela Fiscus added 15 points for the Indians (9-4), who put the game away with a 20-8 second-quarter run.
Madison Lane led Chilhowie with nine points.
George Wythe 47, Galax 42
Paeton Phillippi collected 24 points in leading the Maroons to a win over Maroon Tide.
Drea Betts reached double figures for George Wythe with 11 points.
Shalay Foxx led Galax with 13 points.
John Battle 64, Lee High 32
Ellie Keene led the Trojans with 19 points and Bethany Smith added 15 in a win over the Generals in the Mountain 7 District.
John Battle (4-8, 1-2) jumped out to a 20-6 first quarter lead en route to the win over Lee High (3-8, 0-3).
Marion 44, Richlands 42
Anna Hagy dropped in 18 points and Amber Kimberlin added 16 to go along with 11 rebounds in leading the Scarlet Hurricanes to a win over the Blue Tornado.
Marion held off a late charge by Richlands which outscored the Scarlet Hurricanes 11-3 in the final period.
Dennissa Ball led Richlands with 15 points.
Union 47, Wise County Central 30
Emili Brooks and Abby Slagle both had 10 points to lead a balanced attack as the Bears (9-3, 2-2) took a Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors (7-6, 2-2).
Ridgeview 54, Gate City 45
Hailey Sutherland played the starring role with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks as Ridgeview recorded a crucial Mountain 7 District win over Gate City.
Brooklyn Frazier added 12 points and six assists for Ridgeview and came up clutch with 10 points in the game’s final eight minutes.
Macey Mullins (20 points) and Sarah Thompson (15 points) paced Gate City.
Volunteer 38, Tennessee High 32
Riley Fritts scored 14 points and Tori Ryan pulled down 16 rebounds for Tennessee High, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings were vanquished by Big Seven Conference archrival Volunteer.
Fritts and Kenzie Nickels added six rebounds apice for the Vikings, who fell behind by six points after the first quarter and never recovered.
Aliyah Crawley (13 points) and Atlee Dean (12 points) accounted for 25 of Volunteer’s 38 points.
Sullivan East 59, Johnson County 56
Jenna Hare had 18 points as Sullivan East survived for a Three Rivers Conference triumph over the Johnson County Longhorns.
Johnson County (9-7, 0-5) built a 44-41 lead early in the fourth quarter, but East (11-8, 3-1) responded with a 12-3 run to take the lead for good.
Riley Nelson had eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Patriots, while Haley Grubb scored 14 points. Taylor Cox led Johnson County with 17 points.
Thomas Walker 63, Twin Springs 56
Shelbie Fannon scored 26 points – including 12 in the second quarter – as Thomas Walker trumped Twin Springs for a Cumberland District triumph.
Lakin Burke added 23 points for the Pioneers, while Emaleigh Powers (22 points), Aubrey Powers (11 points) and Erin Larkin (10 points) all scored in double digits for Twin Springs.
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 17
Chloe Gibson scored 10 points as Rye Cove won for the second time in as many nights.
Adi Hall accounted for 10 of Castlewood’s 17 points.
Honaker 72, Council 24
Akilah Boyd fired in 19 points as Honaker hammered Council for a Black Diamond District victory.
Halle Hilton’s 12 points, Lara McClanahan’s 10 points and Kylie Vance’s superb all-around performance (nine points, 11 rebounds, seven steals) were key for the Tigers, who are now 10-5.
Brooklyn Tiller had 14 of Council’s 24 points.
Virginia High 50, Graham 15
Madison Worley went for 19 points and 10 rebounds as Virginia High (7-5) won a Southwest District road game in Bluefield.
