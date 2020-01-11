Dylan Bartley had the hot hand once again for Sullivan East as the Patriots powered their way to an 81-24 boys basketball win over the John Battle Trojans on Saturday night in Bluff City.
Bartley had 22 points as East piled up the points and drained 17 3-pointers as a unit.
All 10 players scored at least three points for East and Mason Montgomery (15 points) joined Bartley in double figures.
The Patriots led 38-11 at halftime.
No player scored in double figures for Battle with Reed Samuel’s nine points being tops for the Trojans.
Rye Cove 63, Council 42
Ethan Chavez had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles in a non-district win.
Mason Hardin scored 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Zach Baker added 12 points and Matthew Rhoton added 11 for the Eagles.
Council was paced by Caleb Hess with five 3-pointers to finish with 25 points. Caleb Stocks added 10 in the loss.
Union 62, Sullivan South 59
Bradley Bunch scored a bunch – 20 points to be exact – as the Union Bears stopped Sullivan South in the FCA Showcase in Bluff City.
Sean Cusano added 16 points for the Bears (8-5), while Alex Rasnick added 13 points. Cusano was 8-for-10 from the free throw line, while Bunch buried seven of his nine attempts from the charity stripe.
South (16-3) received 22 points apiece from Ben Diamond and Cole Layne.
Graham 58, Princeton (W.Va.) 51
David Graves (22 points) and Chance Dawson (18 points) led the way in Graham’s home win.
Gate City 57, Dobyns-Bennett 50
Bradley Dean scored 24 points as Gate City dumped Dobyns-Bennett for the second time this season.
Eastside 68, Westside (W.Va.) 54
Eastside was on the winning side against Westside.
Ethan Powers had 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists as the Spartans prevailed in a matchup against their foes from West Virginia.
Less than 24 hours after an emotional Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton, Eastside didn’t have a letdown as nine different players scored. Garrett Whited had 11 points and five assists.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 53, Ridgeview 47
Ashley Nunley, Emma Aubrey and Riley Nelson hit a pair of free throws apiece in the final seconds to lift the Patriots past the Wolfpack.
Nunley finished with a career-high 14 points for Sullivan East (12-8). Hayley Grubb added 12 points and Jenna Hare tossed in 11.
Ridgeview (9-3), which tied the score at 47 on a 3-pointer by Brooklyn Frazier late in the game, but the Patriots scored the final six points from the free throw line.
Hayley Sutherland paced the Wolfpack with 17 points. Frazier added 16 in the loss.
Union 58, Sullivan South 53
Jayda Smith supplied 13 points and 15 rebounds as the Bears won in the FCA Hoops Showcase.
Heather Lipps added 17 points and eight rebounds for Union.
Rye Cove 43, Council 32
Sarah Cupova’s 17-point, 15-rebound, two-block masterpiece propelled Rye Cove to a non-district win over Council.
Sophomore Makayla Harless also had 15 rebounds for the Eagles.
Brooke Tiller had 10 points for Council, while Alli Austin hauled down 16 boards.
Patrick Henry 48, Twin Springs 30
Breanna Yarber tossed in 23 points as Patrick Henry powered past Twin Springs for a non-district road win.
The Rebels trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the way. Twin Springs managed just seven second-half points.
Natalie Strait added a dozen points for PH, while Erin Larkin led Twin Springs with a 13-point, nine-rebound performance.
Gate City 43, Dobyns-Bennett 39
Sarah Thompson scored 14 points as Gate City downed Dobyns-Bennett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.